Little church that stood: Damage all around but historic White House UMC spared

“From what I understand two people lost their lives in Orangeburg County. It is a tragedy and we pray for their families,” said Mike Written, White House UMC pastor.

“Here at the church … we have mostly trees down, with the exception of the playground. All those things can be replaced where life can’t be.”

“When we are faced with adversity, a lot of people will ask, ‘Why did God allow this to happen?’ It might be to bring the community together. It might be to bring new people to faith in the Lord.”

As a retired Navy hospital corpsman with a medical background, Written weighed in on the current response of the United States to the COVID-19 virus.

“If you listen to the president and his Coronavirus team, what they have put in place is exactly one of the simplest ways to counter this thing with social distancing, washing the hands, etc., and we are starting to see the results of that. My wife has been following the numbers and she says for the past two days now, Orangeburg County has not had a single case. So we are starting to see where it’s leveling off and before much longer it will start going down,” he said.