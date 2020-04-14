Little church that stood: Damage all around but historic White House UMC spared

In the early hours of Monday morning just before dawn, a simple, white structure stood steadfast facing into the howling winds that bore down on her.
Massive trees, tin siding, fiberglass shingles and other projectiles were violently flung from nearby homes and businesses into the four-lane road in front of her. Tree tops and hardwood limbs were ripped from the large trees that shade her courtyard and heaved in her direction, cracking her outer covering.
Building pressure from the force of a fast-moving squall line and powerful winds forced her wooden doors open, exposing her inside to the driving rain. The powers of nature lashed at her sides and top leaving their mark upon her shutters and roof cap. Yet, she stood firm on her foundation as she has for the past 170 years. Not one piece of stained glass was broken. Yet, the windows in a nearby house were shattered.
White House United Methodist Church, located at 3517 Five Chop Road, was established in 1788 as a place of worship on the 4-acre tract of land 10 miles east of the city of Orangeburg on U.S. Highway 301 North. According to the historical marker placed in the foreground, White House UMC was given to the Methodist Episcopal Church along with an earlier structure known as the “White Meeting House” in October of 1790 by a deed that is said to be the earliest record of Methodism in Orangeburg County.
“From what I understand two people lost their lives in Orangeburg County. It is a tragedy and we pray for their families,” said Mike Written, White House UMC pastor.
“Here at the church … we have mostly trees down, with the exception of the playground. All those things can be replaced where life can’t be.”
“When we are faced with adversity, a lot of people will ask, ‘Why did God allow this to happen?’ It might be to bring the community together. It might be to bring new people to faith in the Lord.”
As a retired Navy hospital corpsman with a medical background, Written weighed in on the current response of the United States to the COVID-19 virus.
“If you listen to the president and his Coronavirus team, what they have put in place is exactly one of the simplest ways to counter this thing with social distancing, washing the hands, etc., and we are starting to see the results of that. My wife has been following the numbers and she says for the past two days now, Orangeburg County has not had a single case. So we are starting to see where it’s leveling off and before much longer it will start going down,” he said.
“Again I go back to the question, ‘Why does God allow this sort of thing to happen?’ and we don’t have an answer. It could simply be that there are people out there who are hungry for the word of God right now. Ever since we were not able to gather inside the building, because the church is made up of the people, not the building, I have been posting my sermons online, both on Facebook and YouTube and there are a lot of people viewing them,” Written said.
Written is also the pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist on Ebenezer Road and Wightman United Methodist Church located in downtown Bowman.
“We have the technology today to get the message of God out to the masses through these social media sites: YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. I think that word will spread. At this time where people are searching and having all these different feelings, they will be able to come to the word of God. They will be able to get it online now which is different from any time before. I think going forward, looking out into the future, it will change the way people view religion and how they go to church,” said John Bagwell, chairman of WHUMC board.
“All praise to God for sparing the church. The church is still here and will still be in operation after we get everything cleaned up and come out of the COVID-19 virus,” Bagwell said. “We encourage anybody and everybody that wants to come, to come out and see this historical church and to be a part of this ministry that we have here. We want people to bring their children to enjoy the playground.”
In 1974, WHUMC was named to the National Register of Historic Places, making it the fourth Orangeburg County site to be added to the National Register. The first three are Eutaw Springs Battleground Park, 2 miles east of Eutawville on S.C. Highway 6 and 45, June 1970; Southern Railway Passenger Depot, 110 N. Main St. in Branchville, April 1993; and Orangeburg County Jail, 44 Saint John St., Orangeburg, October 1993.
