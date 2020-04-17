Little change in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county jobless rates; March figures don’t reflect coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina’s unemployment rate went up slightly in March ahead of the layoffs associated with the coronavirus.

“This survey was completed during the week of March 12. That was prior to the closings of many businesses and prior to our state truly experiencing the affects as we took shelter to combat COVID-19. We expect the release on May 22, 2020 to be a more accurate depiction of the current unemployment situation in our state,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

He said the department has, “been processing more than a quarter of a million claims within the last month. Prior to that, we processed approximately 7,000 claims per month. We have also been configuring our system to implement the five new federal programs.”

The figures released Friday show Bamberg County with an unemployment rate of 6.3 percent, up from 5.7 percent the month before. It had the second-highest unemployment rate in the state.

Orangeburg County’s unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.8 percent, the same as the month before. It had the state’s sixth highest unemployment rate.