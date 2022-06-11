Litter group cleans up Fort Motte Road

On Saturday, June 4, from 8 to 10 a.m., members of the Fort Motte community rallied together for trash pickup along Fort Motte Road.

The group picked up a total of 16 bags of trash and debris, along with coordinating the trash pickup with Ron Gibson from Calhoun County Litter Control. The ultimate plan is to have participants all along Fort Motte Road route participate in this community event twice a year.

The next “Keep Fort Motte Road Beautiful and Trash Free” will be held in the fall.

The group thanked all who were able to come out and participate and said they look forward to keeping the community clean and trash free. The event was coordinated by Lesa Rice-Jackson, a resident of the Fort Motte community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0