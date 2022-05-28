Lions Club to celebrate 100 years

The public is invited to help celebrate the Orangeburg Lions Club’s 100-year anniversary on June 18.

Since 1922, the Orangeburg Lions Club has been helping provide Orangeburg County’s underserved with eyeglasses and eye exams. It’s also provided screenings of students in the schools.

A banquet will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Columbia Road.

Past International Director Kembra L. Smith from Georgia will be the guest speaker. Cindy McKeowen will provide musical entertainment.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be obtained by calling 803-534-2960. Please leave a message if no answer.

