Line dancing classes begin Sept. 12

A couple of retired Bamberg ladies will begin teaching line dance classes on Monday, Sept. 12.

Hazel Darby and Lisa B. Stokes have been in discussions for some time about restarting area classes. Stokes, a retired physical education teacher and coach, believes in the importance of keeping the body moving.

“In rural communities, we don’t have access to public workout facilities. Although walking is a great and highly recommended physical activity for most people, line dancing gives the community another opportunity to exercise,” Stokes said. “In addition to the exercise component, there is an opportunity to socialize. That interaction is important to strengthening and maintaining mental health.”

Darby, the lead instructor, has been teaching line dancing for several years.

“Line dancing, for me, is like a stress reliever. It exercises the mind, body and spirit,” Darby said. “You have to think about what you are doing and move your body with it.”

The classes will be held on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5 p.m.

Amanda Mixon who owns Copper Oak Plantation, an events venue in Bamberg, donated the space for the classes.

Mixon said she was glad to provide the community with a space to work out and contribute to Bamberg having something fun to do. Copper Oak Plantation is located at 6380 Charleston Augusta Road, Bamberg, and the telephone number is 803-378-9769.

Participants may come on Mondays, Tuesdays, or both days. There is a $3 fee per session and there is no age requirement. While the organizers encourage everyone to seek the advice of their personal physicians, the classes are designed for all levels. No one will be pushed to do more than he/she feels comfortable doing.

If you are interested in signing up for the class, contact Hazel Darby at 803-516-1354 or Lisa B. Stokes at 803-682-3379.