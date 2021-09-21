'Like having a family reunion': Branchville's Raylrode Daze returns Sept. 23-25

BRANCHVILLE -- It’s that time of year again -- leaves are changing, the nights are getting cooler, and Branchville will soon be alight with carnival games and rides, music and shootouts.
The Raylrode Daze Festivul has returned to Branchville for its 53rd anniversary. The festival committee has been working diligently all year to bring the town’s vaunted festival back to the people. Blaine Heffelfinger, festival president, has been hard at work doing his best to have Raylroad Daze this year.
When asked about last year’s cancellation, he said, “I was heartbroken to cancel it. To me it’s special as I met my wife here 28 years ago here in Branch Junction during my first year as a gunfighter.”
Heffelfinger has been one of the festival’s gunfighters since then, succeeding Tom Jennings last year as festival president. He added that for him and the people, “Having Raylrode Daze is like having a family reunion. The people here plan around it. Everyone comes back, has a big family dinner, then comes out to the festival. Having the festival this year is us welcoming our families back into town -- we will all be together again as one big family.”
This year's Raylrode Daze runs Sept. 23-25, but Heffelfinger said that if all goes well this month, next year’s will be back to the regular week-long festival they grew up with. There are still spots available in Crafty Lane for vendors. If interested contact Tom Jennings at 803-274-8831.
“Come out and have fun,” Heffelfinger said. “And I’d like to thank the town of Branchville, my board of directors, and all of those who have helped in making this year’s festival possible.”
This year's festival features numerous activities and events for everyone. The carnival will be in town for children of all ages as will the familiar food stalls, and Heffelfinger promises Fiske French Fries will be in town.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6:30 p.m. -- Bingo night, with donations only
7 p.m. -- Rodney Hughes will be conducting karaoke at Branch Junction
Friday, Sept. 24
Noon -- Opening ceremony at the Depot (Branch Junction if raining)
5 and 7 p.m. -- Can-Can Dancers at Branch Junction
5:30 and 7:30 p.m. -- Gunfights at Branch Junction
8 p.m. to midnight -- Vinyl Days at Branch Junction
8 p.m. to Midnight -- DJ Ernie Heigler at Railroad Avenue
Saturday, Sept. 25
11 a.m. -- Festival parade starting at Branch Junction
3 p.m. -- Spike-driving contest at Branch Junction
4 p.m. -- Womanless beauty contest at Branch Junction
2, 5 and 7 p.m. -- Can-Can Dancers at Branch Junction
2:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. -- Gunfights at Branch Junction
8 p.m. to midnight -- Maddie Raens of “American Idol” at Branch Junction