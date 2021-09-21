'Like having a family reunion': Branchville's Raylrode Daze returns Sept. 23-25

BRANCHVILLE -- It’s that time of year again -- leaves are changing, the nights are getting cooler, and Branchville will soon be alight with carnival games and rides, music and shootouts.

The Raylrode Daze Festivul has returned to Branchville for its 53rd anniversary. The festival committee has been working diligently all year to bring the town’s vaunted festival back to the people. Blaine Heffelfinger, festival president, has been hard at work doing his best to have Raylroad Daze this year.

When asked about last year’s cancellation, he said, “I was heartbroken to cancel it. To me it’s special as I met my wife here 28 years ago here in Branch Junction during my first year as a gunfighter.”

Heffelfinger has been one of the festival’s gunfighters since then, succeeding Tom Jennings last year as festival president. He added that for him and the people, “Having Raylrode Daze is like having a family reunion. The people here plan around it. Everyone comes back, has a big family dinner, then comes out to the festival. Having the festival this year is us welcoming our families back into town -- we will all be together again as one big family.”