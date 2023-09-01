St. Paul Baptist Church’s women’s ministry is reaching beyond its walls to promote the spiritual, physical and emotional well-being of women, the Rev. Sarah Priester said.

The church, located at 2259 Rowesville Road, will hold a weekend of events Sept. 15-17 under the theme “Kingdom Women Meeting the Moment.”

The weekend will kick off with a gospel concert featuring recording artist Le’Andria Johnson, the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show, “Sunday Best.”

The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the church. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

The weekend will continue with a 5K walk to be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the church. This year marks the one-year anniversary of the walk, which is held the third Saturday of every month.

It has also become what Priester described as the church’s “baby.”

“I have pictures. That’s our little baby, our little project that we definitely want to acknowledge. We walked at the church and then when it got too cold, we walked in the mall. We partner with other churches, and it has grown to new heights,” Priester said.

“We have a line dance leader who allows us to warm up. We have a speaker who has talked on mental health, emotional health, just health in general. The walks have exploded,” she said.

Priester was happy to have tapped into GirlTrek, a national wellness campaign through which more than a million women have taken a GirlTrek Pledge to walk.

As women across the nation organize walking teams, Priester is proud that church has followed their lead and will hopefully help in the creation of more walking teams at other churches.

She said an honors and awards brunch will be held later on Saturday.

“Different ladies will be recognized for things they’ve done throughout the year in the church. They will get to bring eight guests with them. Our speaker will be pastor Angela Williams of Restoring Hope Ministries in Atlanta,” Priester said.

“Of course, the theme for the whole weekend is ‘Meeting the Moment,’ so she’s going to be talking about how important it is to celebrate your life and to enjoy it,” she said.

The weekend will culminate with the church’s Women’s Day service to be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a former Georgia state representative and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, will be the featured speaker.

Priester said the weekend is about empowering women through Christ. She is happy to bring women together, including Johnson, to drive that mission.

“Le’Andria Johnson is a woman who has had struggle, understood the healing of her struggle would come from bearing her scars. She’s a woman who’s been in the public. She’s very powerful. She can sing, she’s anointed. Sometimes with an anointing comes a task, or everything that needs to heal surfaces,” she said.

Priester continued, “We knew that she had not only confessed, acknowledged and sought help for her healing, but she prayerfully obtained it and she sings about it. People can connect with her because she’s real. You cannot heal what you conceal.”

The church is home to a Vessels of Honor women’s ministry that is making the weekend of events a reality and includes members Lynn Myers, the Rev. Vernell Brabham and Minister Wilhemena McMillan.

Brabham said the women’s ministry has purpose.

“I feel that it’s an excellent ministry. It’s a ministry that reaches out to hurting women, or women who are going through a health issue. We need to take care of ourselves,” she said.

Brabham continued, “It’s also a ministry that we want to pull other women into to make them feel that they are part of the body of Christ. So often people feel like they’re not part of anything, but with the women’s ministry, everybody can take a part.”

Myers said, “The women’s ministry here at St. Paul is not limited to the women in the church, but we’re reaching out to the community and as far as we can reach. We want everybody to feel important and that they have something to offer.”

McMillan said, “It’s exciting, it’s rewarding and it’s also very challenging. The ministry gets you out of your everyday norm and into doing things for Christ to uphold and lift up his kingdom.”

“I was not an exercise person. If you had asked me something about exercising before First Lady brought this up, I would have said, ‘Oh no, I’m not doing no walking,’ but getting out there walking feels wonderful,” she said.

Priester said a member of a local church has already reached out to her about wanting to start a health ministry at her church.

“We got her on GirlTrek. We got her all signed up. They’re all part of it. So starting in September, they will be on the grounds with us. My husband (church pastor the Rev. Charcey Priester who will be celebrating his 50th birthday in October) has also made the declaration that starting in October, he’s going to encourage the men to walk with the women.

“So every third Saturday, the men, the women and this church, Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple, will be part of our walk. So in one year, these things are happening. We’re so excited about it,” she said.

The church will also host a Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with the movie to be announced later. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door.

For more information on the church’s fall events, including the upcoming gospel concert and how to purchase tickets, call the church office at 803-536-6213. Tickets can also be purchased from the members of the Vessels of Honor women’s ministry.