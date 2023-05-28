Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Health challenges have limited George A. Williams Sr.’s speech and mobility, but they have not damaged a heart of gold that still beats strong with a steadfast love for his family and community.

Williams, 89, has been known as Orangeburg’s resident Santa Claus for good reason. Hauling everything from CD and DVD players to stuffed animals and coloring books in his car, he visited nursing homes across Orangeburg and Calhoun counties for 34 years to present gifts to residents.

He delivered the gifts on behalf of the Albemarle Corp. (now SI Group), where he retired in 2000 after 40 years as a materials handler and production analyst.

Beginning in 1980, he organized a special community service among his fellow employees, garnering funds from them to purchase gifts for senior citizens at area nursing facilities.

Williams began his community service project under the supervision of George Newbill, plant manager of what was then Ethyl Corp. Co-workers Jarod Breeland, B.T. Robinson and James Corry also assisted him with the project in the beginning.

Plant managers at the former Albemarle Corp. since Newbill continued to support the project. The corporation started to supply Williams with a check to purchase items as part of his continued efforts to serve his community.

Williams had a stroke in September of 2019 that has limited his speech, but with a firm squeeze of the hand and an occasional tear, he let this reporter know that he still remembers those days and that he still loves his community.

He has embodied the spirit of giving for more than just nursing home residents. He and his late wife, Francena, started an outreach mission through which those who didn’t have anything to eat or anyone to eat with on Thanksgiving were fed at their church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg.

He and Francena, who died in 2014 before the high school sweethearts’ 57th wedding anniversary, were sort of a tag team when it came to giving, even providing lunch to workers who would assist in debris cleanup in front of their home.

Francena was a former educator who started her career in education at then-Claflin College, where she taught in the Department of Health and Physical Education. Her teaching career also included a stint at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, where she taught biology, chemistry, physical science and first aid.

She retired from O-W in 1995 after 33 years of service, but it was there where she also taught children dance. She started the O-W dancers group whose activities included performing at nursing homes during the holiday season in 1976.

Williams delightfully completed his wife’s legacy of service, and his own service was not limited to the delivery of gifts to area nursing homes. He also produced Orangeburg’s first Multicultural Variety Show with the men of Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Williams’ children are Adriene, George “Al” Jr., Tina and Cheryl, along with an adopted daughter, Michelle Shivers.

Adriene said she and her siblings have united to take care of their father, who she considers a special person whose giving spirit has been an example for all of them.

“It’s a team approach all the way around. We make it work. Of course we have our moments, but who doesn’t have a moment?” she said, noting that her family exemplified the spirit of giving for her and her siblings ever since the 63-year-old was a child.

“It stems from age 15. We started with the nursing homes, my siblings and I and other community members and youth in the church. We would perform at the nursing homes. I played the flute, we have various people who sang, played piano. My brother plays the guitar. We started doing those things, and then it kind of grew,” Adriene said.

She continued, “My parents actually cared for 21 senior people in the community. It would be, ‘Come have dinner with us. We’ll take you to your doctor’s appointment. Come go with us to a cookout in Irmo or Blythewood. Come share your time. We know that your family’s not here.’”

Those examples of giving back have been unforgettable, she said, noting that her dad’s trustworthiness was part of why his plant managers would entrust him with the funds to make his community service project within nursing homes a success.

“I am most proud of my dad and how he has raised us, how he has instilled in us no matter how good or bad a situation is, you must see it through. Don’t make the decision, ‘Oh, I wasn’t good enough. Oh, that wasn’t what they wanted for me to continue.’ No, you put your best foot forward and let the end result of what you have done be your testimony,” Adriene said.

Williams nodded when asked if he would continue to take care of himself with the help of his devoted children. While he cannot get around like he used to, the walls of his home are full of the plaques and other accolades he has received for what he has already done.

Adriene said her parents complemented each other well and that each gave a piece of their unique selves back to their community.

“They did quite well, and I am so proud,” she said.