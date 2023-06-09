The Orangeburg County YMCA continues to suffer from a shortage of lifeguards.

“I need 29 able-bodied young people, 16 to 23-years-old, to wake up on time, every day, be committed to come to work, do that with a smile on their face and to serve our community. That is hard. It is very hard,” Orangeburg County YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy told Orangeburg County Council on Monday.

As a nonprofit, the Y is having a hard time competing with full-time jobs with complete benefits.

“These are some of the challenges I have in recruiting our youth and getting them committed to serve this community,” Hardy said.

Hardy noted he relies on part-time help, especially in the teenage sector. He noted the county’s population is aging, making it harder to find lifeguards.

The YMCA has about 31 lifeguards, but needs up to 60 to operate the Orangeburg and Santee water parks on a daily basis.

“It takes a special skill set to be a lifeguard,” Hardy said. “I am not going to risk my reputation and my status as an instructor by putting somebody in a class that I know is not proficient and not going to be able to rescue somebody should something happen on my watch. That is not going to happen.”

It takes 17 lifeguards to operate the Orangeburg County Aquatic Park for one day and 12 lifeguards to operate the Santee water park for a day.

As a result of the lifeguard shortage, Hardy said the Orangeburg and Santee parks are only open two days a week.

The Orangeburg County Aquatic Park’s days and hours of operation are Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including July 4. The season will end Aug. 5.

The Santee Aquatics Park is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The season will end Aug. 6.

Hardy asked council members to let their constituents know why the water parks are only open two days a week and to spread the news that the Y needs more young people to step up to the plate and become lifeguards.

Hardy cited recent news reports of lifeguard shortages throughout the nation, including the nation’s largest city – New York.

Hardy relayed the efforts he has taken to recruit more lifeguards.

Since September 2022, the YMCA has been offering free classes for lifeguard training, and has worked with the High School for Health Professions to train students.

He has also worked with local universities, attended job fairs at local high schools and increased the pay rate for lifeguards to $15 an hour. He is also looking for community support and donations to help provide free lifeguard training for those who cannot afford it.

“It still has not enticed enough of our young people to get up off the couch, get out of their parents’ refrigerators and off of TikTok and come and get certified so they can serve Orangeburg County alongside me,” Hardy said.

“The summer 2024 lifeguard season starts Sept. 1, planning and promoting,” Hardy said. “If I can get that commitment from the county and the public at large and from our public figures, I can get you guys more operation hours next year.”

Following Hardy’s presentation, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said, “If I was a little bit younger and I could swim, I would quit this job.

“We will do what we can do.”

Individuals wanting to become lifeguards are encouraged to come by the Orangeburg County YMCA at 2550 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg or call 803-268-9622. Applications are available online at columbiaymca.org/careers.

Training sessions are available on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lifeguard prerequisites are a 300-yard swim, a 2-minute legs only tread and a timed brick retrieval test.

Reservations can be made by emailing Hardy at demetriushardy@columbiaymca.org