‘Lifeboat jobs’ can help South Carolinians get back to work

To help support the state’s evolving workforce that’s been uprooted due to COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce’s Labor Market Information team is working to identify the top 29 “lifeboat jobs” that can guide individuals to new employment opportunities.

If you’ve never heard of a lifeboat job, it’s a relatively new term coined to describe a position that can hold someone over until the economy recovers. However, in some cases, the career pivots could even lead to long-term prospects.

The agency’s LMI staff pulled and analyzed data from more than 45,000 non-seasonally adjusted job postings in the state to identify which positions and industries were most relevant to South Carolina jobseekers and employers and should receive the spotlight. The bottom line is simple: Lifeboat jobs are out there, and they can lead to promising career paths.