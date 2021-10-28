Library ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 29

The community is invited to participate in the opening of Orangeburg County's new $9.2 million, 50,000-square-foot library and conference center.

Located in the heart of downtown, the new library boasts several amenities, including an art studio, computer lab, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater and walking track. All complement an adjacent conference center capable of seating approximately 400 people and twice as many standing.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting for the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center at 1654 Russell St. is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The library will be open on Friday until 6 p.m.

The OCL's 9th annual S-Book-Tacular event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, but the library will not be open then.

The library's first full day of operations will be from 9 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

