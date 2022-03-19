Library, Cat in the Hat promote reading

Theodor Geisel, best known as Dr. Seuss, is known for writing and illustrating more than 60 books, with the “Cat in the Hat” being perhaps his best-known work.

In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday and the National Read Across America Day, the Orangeburg County Library and “The Cat in the Hat” visited St. Andrews United Methodist Church’s kindergarten recently.

The library sent two employees to read “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss to students and the students were encouraged to read.

The "Cat in the Hat" also visited with the children and each child received a new Dr. Seuss book. About 50 books were given out of various Dr. Seuss titles.

“In our work, every day is Read Across America Day,” Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said. “All the programs keep literacy and learning at the forefront. This is one example of how we incorporate books into the program and we put books in kids’ homes.”

Read Across America is a motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on or around Dr. Seuss's birthday, which is March 2.

His work includes many of the most popular children's books of all time, selling over 600 million copies and translated into more than 20 languages by the time of his death.

Zacherl said the library also promotes reading through other efforts, such as the “One Day, Fun Day” book club at the library, where a book is read to a group of children and where parents and children can interact about the book.

“The library is keenly aware of the lack of reading materials in the homes,” Zacherl said. “We want to combat that to make sure kids have books in the home they can read.”

