LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Black protesters would have been beaten

Do you wonder why Black Americans are suspicious of the police? They show us time and time again that our lives don't matter, and that's why you must know that Black lives matter. Blood would have been streaming in the halls of the Capitol if the protesters were Black or brown.

The late Congressman John Lewis said, "I have long believed -- I have long preached -- that our nation's moral compass comes from God, it is of God, and it is seen through God. And God so loved the world that He gave us the countless men and women who lost their homes and their jobs for the right to vote. God gave us the children of freedom who lost their lives in a bombing in Birmingham and the three young men who were killed in Mississippi. But above all else, God gave us courage and the power to believe that what I call the Spirit of History behind us is stronger than the terror of hatred in front of us. That is what I believed then, and I believe it now" (Meacham, Jon, His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope).