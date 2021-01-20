LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Black protesters would have been beaten

Black protesters would have been beaten
Jan. 6, 2021, was one of the saddest and darkest days in America. When I saw those white supremacists and white nationalists literally storm the Capitol, I was almost in a state of shock.
And then I remembered just a few short months ago when the Black Lives Matter peaceful protesters were in the streets all over this nation, and most of the police presence was very hostile toward them. They were poised to attack them if they showed the slightest hint of being aggressive.
I remember the white couple on their steps armed ”to protect," they said, ”their property." Where were they on Jan. 6? Were they armed to protect their property? I watched how carefully the police conducted themselves, trying not to harm any of the protesters.
They were allowed to storm the Capitol, walk in and do what they thought was appropriate for them to do. One man had the gall to enter Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, take a seat and proceed to take a selﬁe.
They were given the opportunity to destroy federal property and no harm came to them. I can't help but believe that if these were the Black Lives Matter protesters, they would have been beaten with billy clubs, attacked by dogs, run down by police on horseback, killed on the spot and hauled to jail by the busloads on that day, not today or next week.
Do you wonder why Black Americans are suspicious of the police? They show us time and time again that our lives don't matter, and that's why you must know that Black lives matter. Blood would have been streaming in the halls of the Capitol if the protesters were Black or brown.
I believe these people were given license to break into the Capitol from their commander in chief, Donald J. Trump. The police could have stopped them, but they didn't because they (the white protesters) are entitled.
And what's so sad about all of this is, he doesn't care about them. All he cares about is him having lost his power as president of the United States.
The late Congressman John Lewis said, "I have long believed -- I have long preached -- that our nation's moral compass comes from God, it is of God, and it is seen through God. And God so loved the world that He gave us the countless men and women who lost their homes and their jobs for the right to vote. God gave us the children of freedom who lost their lives in a bombing in Birmingham and the three young men who were killed in Mississippi. But above all else, God gave us courage and the power to believe that what I call the Spirit of History behind us is stronger than the terror of hatred in front of us. That is what I believed then, and I believe it now" (Meacham, Jon, His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope).
That is powerful, and we must believe that the America our ancestors envisioned for us is real. I stand today because they stood, and that in not fiction, that is a fact.
Ida Damon, Holly Hill
Where are we now as a country?
CNN reports. FOX News reports, No more Twitter, YouTube or regular means of non-factual communication. It’s about time!
The U.S. has replaced an old administration with a new one. Since the administration of Rosevelt, every president has followed the tradition of no more than eight years in office.
Never in history, until now, has a president worked and schemed to go around the will of the public to retain power.
His efforts have been with support from congressional members in the House over the last four years, and with many uncommitted members of the Senate for about the same with those who didn’t follow “every pronouncement” by vote to support Trump in all he thought and did.
So, where are we now?
An attempted government takeover by insurrectionists, directed by the president of the United States, to dismiss the vote of the people to hold onto power.
Hell has no place special enough to send him for eternity. History will represent his time in office accordingly. For me and the millions of Americans who still believe in truth, justice, honesty in government and treating your neighbor as thyself, America is not dead.
Daniel Walker, Orangeburg
Restoring the right to hunt
I appreciate the article in the "Leisure" section of The T&D of 1-01-21 concerning the lack of diversity in camping and the outdoors. Earl Hunter said, "We don't want to have a segregated outdoors."
Actually access to the outdoors is a problem that has gotten much worse for all segments of South Carolina demographics. Small game hunting, an activity that once drew both Black and white into the outdoors, is now virtually non-existent unless you are a landowner. And with near-open fields and thick grown-up woodlands, even if you own land, chances are there are no quail, rabbits or even a huntable amount of dove on it.
Wildlife-management areas such as the 3,000-acre one located south of Eutaw Springs is managed mostly for deer and provide almost no opportunities to hunt small game such as quail or rabbits.
To me this has become a problem that is civil rights in nature. Does the average citizen deserve the right to have a place to hunt small game that past generations had?
Is the right to have land near one's home on which to recreate by hunting as important as other rights?
To me it is.
Large land owners with much of it in timber and farms, both of which receive large amounts of taxpayers money, should be forced by law to grow timber and row crops in such a way as to provide a habitat for small game and give the public access in a reasonable way -- with safeguards to hunt game. It is up to our elected officials to admit we have a serious problem and to do something about it.
A first step would be to get more diversity on the all-white board of directors of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Another step would be for a local legislator to support an "Outdoors Opportunity Act." This act would not only open up land to small game hunting, but also restore fishing and hunting rights to Four Holes Swamp and places like Big Cypress Lake near Cat Head Landing on Lake Marion.
Our quality of life needs drastic improvement.
Gary Knight, Holly Hill
Double standard on names
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, there was an article on Page A4 of The Times and Democrat saying a man threatening officers had put one in a rear choke hold while yelling, "I'm going to kill you." There were no names or races mentioned, so I assume it was not a white man doing this to a Black man.
On Friday, Nov. 13, were was an article about an officer-involved shooting while trying to stop a car thief and kidnapper with all emphasis on the fact that officer fired shots -- as if stealing and kidnapping is OK.
I think we should apply names to every article just the way we did in the George Floyd case.
Dennis Mizzell, Harleyville