Letters, poems amid the pandemic; Denmark author, poet has received more recognition

“I wrote eight-page love letters seven days a week and drew two pages of cartoons to my husband each day during the Vietnam War,” she said.

Brown said she has also sent letters to prisoners as a form of ministry. She said she received an award from a correctional facility for her volunteer service.

She has lived during several wars, including the Vietnam and the war in Iraq.

“The U.S. military flew the American flag in my honor over Iraq,” Brown said. “They recognized me for the work I had done. I wrote many soldiers overseas and sent them poems and books.”

According to her Facebook page, Brown has also been recognized by former President Bill Clinton.

She has been writing and publishing books of poetry and other books since she was 19 years old. She also publishes poems from time to time in a weekly newspaper. She received the Shakespeare Trophy of Excellence and 2003 Poet of the Year Medallion and has also been named a Poet of Merit by the International Society of Poets. Numerous national and international awards have been received by her as shown on her Facebook page. She has received many awards from military organizations because of her support of them as well.