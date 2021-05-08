Let's Talk Choices: Event focuses on preventing violence, drug use

The True Vine Temple Church youth department sponsored a youth event themed, Let’s Talk Choices.
It featured speakers from the Orangeburg area who emphasized the importance of making positive choices and accepting the consequences of making poor choices to a small audience of youth of various ages.
Christy Patterson organized the event in response to an increase of youth violence and drug use in Orangeburg.
“I want young people to know that they have the power of choice and can control the trajectory of their future by thinking more about the choices they make in life.”
The event was opened with a prayer by retired educator and co-pastor of True Vine Temple, Pastor Jimmie Patterson. Patterson, who taught middle school for 30 years in Orangeburg School District Five, is still passionate about helping youth.
“Young people today are looking for connections. A lot of them are looking for answers and can’t find them in their homes or their inner circle. Gangs sometimes supply that connection they seek.'
When asked about his responsibility to the community as a pastor, Patterson responded, “As a clergyman I have a responsibility to not only teach and preach but to be a demonstration and a guiding light.”
The first of two speakers was St. Matthews native and former Orangeburg Public Community Safety Officer Jakeem Williford.
Williford admonished the audience to make choices and decisions that will propel them toward their goals and aspirations.
“My goal today was to help kids not make the mistakes that I made in life growing up. I want them to understand how much those small, trivial things actually matter in the grand scheme of their lives.”
As a former city employee, Williford hopes that as a community “we can raise up a generation of leaders that will move Orangeburg forward to its full capacity.”
Williford’s goal was achieved according to Amarie Smalls, an 18-year-old senior at the Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals and aspiring dermatologist.
“Today, I learned that any choice I make can turn my life around instantly. And that choices and decisions are the start of everything. Every day you wake up you have a decision to make.”
In his remarks, 26-year-old MMA trainer and fighter Zaron Shivers gave a candid account of how his troubled past and the consequences of his poor choices continue to affect his life. Although Shivers is currently putting the pieces of his life back together, he plans to one day open a gym where he can train youth in boxing and mixed martial arts.
Shivers says over time his definition of success has changed. He once viewed it as having material things but now defines success as “truly having God in your life so that He can lead you and open the doors you need to enter.”