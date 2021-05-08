Let's Talk Choices: Event focuses on preventing violence, drug use

Williford admonished the audience to make choices and decisions that will propel them toward their goals and aspirations.

“My goal today was to help kids not make the mistakes that I made in life growing up. I want them to understand how much those small, trivial things actually matter in the grand scheme of their lives.”

As a former city employee, Williford hopes that as a community “we can raise up a generation of leaders that will move Orangeburg forward to its full capacity.”

Williford’s goal was achieved according to Amarie Smalls, an 18-year-old senior at the Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals and aspiring dermatologist.

“Today, I learned that any choice I make can turn my life around instantly. And that choices and decisions are the start of everything. Every day you wake up you have a decision to make.”

In his remarks, 26-year-old MMA trainer and fighter Zaron Shivers gave a candid account of how his troubled past and the consequences of his poor choices continue to affect his life. Although Shivers is currently putting the pieces of his life back together, he plans to one day open a gym where he can train youth in boxing and mixed martial arts.