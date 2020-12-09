‘Let it Glow’ contest puts homes on display; Photos sought in Christmas cheer contest

Let it glow! Let it glow! Let it glow!
Residents are being asked to deck their homes in Christmas cheer as part of the "Let it Glow" photo contest. It is being sponsored by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities.
"The Department of Public Utilities has always been a leader in ‘lighting’ the Orangeburg community during the holidays," spokesman Randy Etters said. "We believe the bright, colorful lights bring our citizens back to a simpler, exciting time of child-like anticipation."
Individuals are asked to submit a photo of their decorated home as part of the contest, which runs through Dec. 27.
The winner, who will be announced in the Friday, Jan. 1, paper, will receive a $100 Visa gift card.
The utility says the sponsorship of the contest is a way to recognize the “creativity and dedication” of DPU customers when it comes to Christmas displays.
"We like to believe that we help them create their own magic by providing the power for their decorations," Etters said.
While Christmas lights are a beautiful sight to see, Etters says individuals should keep in mind some safety tips.
"Christmas lights, especially older incandescent lights, generate significant heat," Etters said. "Consider using LED to reduce the risk of fire and to reduce electricity costs."
LED lights on average last 20 times longer while using 70% to 80% less electricity, he said.
Etters noted a single strand of 100-count incandescent lights operates at approximately 40 watts.
Since DPU bills in kilowatt hours, those lights will have to operate 25 hours to equal one kilowatt hour, Etters said.
The cost of each kilowatt hour is roughly 10 cents.
"So, if you use 10 strands of lights, your cost would be $1 per day if they were on for the whole day," Etters said. "LED lights would be around 70% less."
"So while, yes, there would be a significant decrease in costs between the two, in terms of a customer’s overall bill, it would be minimal," Etters said.
To enter the contest, mail entries to: T&D Let it Glow Photo Contest, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, S.C., 29116 or email chall@timesanddemocrat.com. Entries can also be submitted online at TheTandD.com/contest.
Individuals can also drop off the application at the newspaper.
Individuals participating in the “Let it Glow” contest are asked to include their name, daytime phone number and email address when entering the contest.
The photos will be judged by DPU.
