‘Let it Glow’ contest puts homes on display; Photos sought in Christmas cheer contest

Let it glow! Let it glow! Let it glow!

Residents are being asked to deck their homes in Christmas cheer as part of the "Let it Glow" photo contest. It is being sponsored by the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities.

"The Department of Public Utilities has always been a leader in ‘lighting’ the Orangeburg community during the holidays," spokesman Randy Etters said. "We believe the bright, colorful lights bring our citizens back to a simpler, exciting time of child-like anticipation."

Individuals are asked to submit a photo of their decorated home as part of the contest, which runs through Dec. 27.

The winner, who will be announced in the Friday, Jan. 1, paper, will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

The utility says the sponsorship of the contest is a way to recognize the “creativity and dedication” of DPU customers when it comes to Christmas displays.

"We like to believe that we help them create their own magic by providing the power for their decorations," Etters said.

While Christmas lights are a beautiful sight to see, Etters says individuals should keep in mind some safety tips.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}