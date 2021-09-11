Lessons of 9-11: ‘Terrorism can happen’; first responders recall changes after attacks

“It was about to the point when you needed to get extra dispatchers to answer the calls,” he added.

“People were calling and reporting different things. It kept us busy for a while, but it was a good thing because people were reporting things that weren’t what they were thinking, but something we needed to look into,” he said.

During that time, Ravenell also heard stories from deputies “who said when they saw individuals or firefighters or law enforcement officers running into the buildings and a majority of them didn’t make it out, it had an impact on them positively and negatively because at some time you never know when we may have to run into a building and not make it out.”

He also remembers the prayers for the families affected by the 9-11 attacks.

“When these types of incidents happen, you want to see those who are faithful and believe in God and are praying for those families whose loved ones aren’t here anymore because of those heroic acts of trying to save someone else’s life,” he said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s chaplains program partnered with other agencies to ship water to those working at Ground Zero.