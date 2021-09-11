Lessons of 9-11: ‘Terrorism can happen’; first responders recall changes after attacks

Orangeburg County’s first responders joined the world in mourning after terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
They also began to find ways to help communities victimized by the attacks and improve the security of their own community.
Wendell Davis, retired director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Nothing was out of the ordinary when Davis headed out for a staff meeting at city hall on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
He tuned in to National Public Radio as he headed to the meeting.
“I heard news about the plane hitting the twin tower and so I’m thinking, ‘This is some type of accident. Some small plane somehow made a mistake and hit the twin tower.’ But I kept listening and finally got to the meeting,” Davis said.
Davis and others at city hall watched anxiously as news unfolded in real time on television.
A short time later, a second commercial plane plowed into the second twin tower of the World Trade Center.
“At that point, it was understood that it was not a mistake. At that point, it was clear that there was some type of incident taking place,” Davis said.
When he looks back on that morning, Davis realizes he and others throughout the city experienced “a bunch of shock and disbelief that something like that was happening intentionally.”
Another plane struck the Pentagon, just outside of Washington, D.C.
A fourth plane careened into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Some of the passengers aboard that plane attempted to overtake the hijackers. That plane never struck the terrorists’ intended target in Washington, D.C.
Davis thanks God for the people on that plane, who he believes stopped an attack on a sensitive target.
“I often wonder, frankly, if I had that opportunity, would I be able to take advantage of it,” he said.
“And I think I would because shortly after the whole incident, I was traveling to Washington, D.C. on a plane and the new rule was you could not get out of your seat within 50 miles of D.C. And this person got up out of his seat and I’m thinking, ‘You know what? We’re going to have to do something with this guy,’” Davis said.
“Thankfully that guy sat back down,” he added.
In the months and years that followed, a significant change took place among law enforcement agencies, fire departments and intelligence organizations.
Davis said, “You had things the CIA knew, things the FBI knew, things that various agencies knew, but they did not share that information.”
Davis was appointed to the Lowcountry counter-terrorism taskforce and another one on the federal level.
The taskforces were formed to share information among various agencies and create some way to let information flow both ways “from the federal level back down to the local level and vice versa,” Davis said.
The taskforces also promoted security improvements on a local level, including securing the water systems.
“You don’t want to make a joke out of it, but when you look back at Batman when you were a little boy, you know the villain was always trying to do something, like poison the water, so that’s a very significant issue you knew you had to take care of,” Davis said.
“The other thing was security at the local airport. That was a concern that something could happen there, even to the point that local planes could be commandeered to do some things, so we increased our patrol out at the local airport,” Davis said.
In the years that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, public safety departments, fire departments and similar agencies applied for federal grants that funded security upgrades.
Some of those upgrades and improvements included new radios and other equipment.
Agencies entered in to mutual aid agreements so they could assist across jurisdictional lines in cases where they needed additional back-up and help.
Davis said the most notable change after 9-11 was the development of the “incident command” protocol. Under the protocol, one person takes charge of coordinating the efforts of multiple agencies at a scene, instead of having several directors.
“If there was a large incident in Orangeburg and it required the sheriff’s office, public safety, SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) and a number of agencies, there would be one incident commander,” Davis said.
“Terrorism can happen,” Davis said. “Thankfully it doesn’t happen a lot, so the responsibility of fire service and law enforcement is to be prepared for that incident that hopefully never happens.”
Leroy Ravenell, Orangeburg County sheriff
“I was at home getting ready to come to work and the urgency was to finish getting dressed and go see what’s going on,” Ravenell said.
Twenty years ago, Ravenell was 37 and a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.
“Even though it happened in New York, it was like it was here. It was a different incident all together that really changed the world,” he said.
“When I first saw it on TV, I was like everybody else,” Ravenell said. It “was shocking and felt unreal.”
“When the second plane hit, that’s when it really sunk in that something’s going wrong and we’re under attack,” he added.
“It was a totally different morning all together; a totally different day,” he said. “Everybody was still on edge.”
“It was the not knowing of who was behind it and what the next move may be,” Ravenell recalled.
“It was one of those things that was far away, but affects everybody right here. Everybody in the states and Orangeburg County, really,” he added.
Ravenell said the most notable reform in law enforcement to come out of the 9-11 attacks was the establishment of the “incident command” protocol.
Oftentimes, individual agencies have their own “call codes” often known as “10-codes,” which allow officers within an agency to communicate with each other in an abbreviated fashion.
Ravenell said it led to confusion when multiple agencies responded to an incident while using their own “call codes.”
Part of the incident command protocol meant communicating with other agencies in plain language.
“It helped unify,” Ravenell said.
Not only did law enforcement officers become hyper-vigilant in the months after the attacks on 9-11, so did Orangeburg County residents, Ravenell said.
Citizens called when they thought they saw or heard something suspicious.
“The phone was blowing up all over,” Ravenell said. “Call volume definitely went up.”
“It was about to the point when you needed to get extra dispatchers to answer the calls,” he added.
“People were calling and reporting different things. It kept us busy for a while, but it was a good thing because people were reporting things that weren’t what they were thinking, but something we needed to look into,” he said.
During that time, Ravenell also heard stories from deputies “who said when they saw individuals or firefighters or law enforcement officers running into the buildings and a majority of them didn’t make it out, it had an impact on them positively and negatively because at some time you never know when we may have to run into a building and not make it out.”
He also remembers the prayers for the families affected by the 9-11 attacks.
“When these types of incidents happen, you want to see those who are faithful and believe in God and are praying for those families whose loved ones aren’t here anymore because of those heroic acts of trying to save someone else’s life,” he said.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s chaplains program partnered with other agencies to ship water to those working at Ground Zero.
“There were just so many people who were just willing to do whatever for the community. That kind of brought the community and law enforcement together,” he said.
Teddy Wolfe, Orangeburg County Fire District coordinator
Wolfe, then a 29-year-old volunteer with the Cordova Fire Department, was driving on S.C. Highway 4 when he heard on the radio that the first plane struck one of the twin towers.
He was on the way to his office and ended up watching the news on his computer when he got there.
“It was a feeling you couldn’t put your finger on because there wasn’t a dadgum thing we could do sitting here,” he said.
“Hearing there were people above the fire (in the towers) and hearing firefighters going up the stairwells and having to walk up those stairs, it’s a lot,” he said.
“Later on, you’re seeing people jump out of the windows. They knew there’s no help for them,” he added.
“Almost immediately, everybody was trying to figure out what they could do” on a local level, Wolfe said.
The S.C. Firefighters Association began boot drives.
Firefighters held out empty boots at intersections, inviting motorists to donate funds to relief efforts in New York.
“I’ve never seen so much from our community to just give. The ones who didn’t have money just gave change. People grabbed money out of their wallets and didn’t bother to count it. They just gave,” he said.
After the boot drives at the local fire department, firefighters emptied the boots into a cooler to be counted.
“We knew the money was going to the right place,” he said.
When he reflects on what transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, Wolfe remembers the number 343.
That’s the number of firefighters who lost their lives that day while trying to rescue people from the twin towers in New York City.
That number doesn’t include the firefighters who died from health complications in the weeks and years that followed after being exposed to dust and other toxins from the collapsing World Trade Center.
On Sept. 11 this year, the ladder truck from the West Middle fire station displayed a large U.S. flag at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Firefighter Lane, just outside of the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters.
“We’ll never forget,” Wolfe said. “But the fact is we do forget.”
John Smith, retired director of Orangeburg County Emergency Services
Sept. 11, 2001 started like a typical Tuesday for Smith.
The morning was normal until his wife, Cindy, called him at his office.
“She called and asked if I’d heard about a plane hitting the twin tower,” Smith said. He remembered thinking it was terrible. Perhaps it was an accident.
“So I turned the TV on and while watching, the second plane hit,” he said.
Smith said, “But with the second one, it was obvious it was intentional and it changed everything. We knew it was a type of attack.”
“Emergency management was the child of the old civil defense program of the 60s,” he said. The terrorists’ attacks on 9-11 “brought the whole civil defense concept back into focus.”
According to the U.S. Office of Homeland Security, the Office of Civil Defense began in the 1940s when trained citizens looked out for suspicious planes.
By the 1960s, the civil defense program was in full swing. By the 1980s, according to Smith, the focus of the civil defense program began to shift to overall emergency preparedness.
In the wake of the 9-11 attacks, agencies – from law enforcement to emergency preparedness to federal intelligence gathering – began to communicate more efficiently, Smith said.
“It may sound strange, but something like that (attack) could happen in Orangeburg,” he said.
Officials began to worry about smaller cities and towns becoming targets of attacks due to the notion that smaller departments wouldn’t have the manpower and equipment to handle something of that magnitude.
“Places like Orangeburg or smaller cities, at that time, didn’t have a major response capability,” he said.
Just after the 9-11 attacks, Smith opened the Orangeburg County Emergency Operations Center.
“Every problem they had in New York involving agencies (communicating) created a push and need to correct those issues,” he said.
New York Police Department radios weren’t compatible with the New York Fire District radios.
“New York police and fire couldn’t talk to each other and a lot of agencies couldn’t talk to each other,” Smith said.
Some law enforcement agencies also had radio systems that weren’t designed to communicate with each other.
“That completely changed over 10 years ago,” Smith said.
Following the 9/11 attacks, “We had volunteers that wanted to come and help,” he said.
“Every first responder, every firefighter wanted to go help and in this line of work, that has to be coordinated,” Smith said.
The S.C. Department of Emergency Management coordinated those efforts, he said.
“That’s basically what’s done now for every disaster,” he added.
Cindy Smith, retired executive director of the American Red Cross (Orangeburg, Barnwell, Allendale and Colleton counties)
“I’d just gotten to the office and turned on the news and they were showing us a plane hitting the towers,” Smith said.
“The first thing I did was call John,” she said.
Her husband hadn’t seen or heard the news yet.
Then the second hijacked plane struck the other twin tower at the World Trade Center.
“We didn’t know what kind of attack we were under,” Smith said. “This was unprecedented.”
She felt instant anxiety.
And then the local American Red Cross chapter began planning for the unthinkable: a similar attack in rural South Carolina.
“We had to make plans if we were going to be attacked,” she said.
“Where would the shelters be open? Would we have enough supplies for mass care?” she noted.
“The biggest problem in disasters today is volunteers showing up, but don’t have any training,” she said.
Smith created an emergency training site.
At least two Orangeburg County residents received training and then went to assist.
One of the residents volunteered in New York and the other at the Pentagon, Smith said.
One of her jobs was to stay in Orangeburg and communicate with the two volunteers to ensure they were “maintaining their own mental health during such a devastating event.”
Smith said the two volunteers were involved in mass care and duties that included “a little bit of everything” – from working in shelters, taking care of the injured and serving meals.
And the American Red Cross provided access to post-traumatic stress disorder counseling, Smith said.
“Even if you didn’t go to New York or the Pentagon, it was extremely hard on citizens,” she added.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD