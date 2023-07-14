Sarah: the back story

The church in the painting being built by slaves is located about a half mile from the house where I grew up along Mendel Rivers Road in St. Stephen. We called it the Old Brick Church; now it is called St. Stephen Episcopal Church. It predates the Declaration of Independence and is one of the oldest churches in the nation (1767).

For as long as I can remember, the story of Sarah was passed down for generations in my family. Sarah was my great-grandmother. Her mother died in childbirth and her father was sold to another plantation over the river in Williamsburg County. With no mother or father present, Sarah was raised by other house servants.

Eventually she was owned by a man named Pancerbeiters and she tended his children during church services in a balcony in the Old Brick Church. She was in her early teens (we were told she was a missy girl) when the Civil War ended in 1865.

For years, the story of Sarah haunted my memory. As an artist, I tried to imagine what Sarah was like, how she felt not having a mother or a father, not knowing where she came from, alone in the world.

In 1996 I did a painting I called “Sarah Remembered." In it, I tried to imagine what she looked like and I included some items that she might have played with in her idle moments. The painting was purchased by the Gibbes Museum in Charleston. Over the years, I have received several inquiries from visitors to the museum who wanted to know more.

Because of segregation, for years our family could not visit the church, although we lived nearby. Then in 2011 when I published my book “Messages from Home,” I had a book signing next to the church and I was taken inside.

Although the interior was elegant and different from anything I had seen, I was looking for the balcony. At first I couldn’t find it. I was disappointed, I had heard the story for years. Then, on my way out, I saw some crude unpainted wooden steps just inside the entrance.

Without saying anything to my host who took me inside, I went up them -- and there it was, a small space, obscured and well above the church stalls and pews. It was an emotional moment for me. I recall saying to myself, “Finally!” But what I remember now was a whisper, perhaps my imagination: “Finally, you have come!”

Since then, we have located the family grave stone of Hermann Pancerbeiters engraved with the names of his two children. It is among numerous others in the church graveyard. The discovery provided a feeling of closure for my family.

Sarah grew up, married and had 11 children, one of whom was my grandmother, Minnie.

Leo Twiggs