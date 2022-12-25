Lenell Geter tells his story at foundation event

The Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation held its educational award event on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Episcopal-Christ Church Parish Hall in Denmark.

The event, which had become an annual program to recognize scholarship recipients by the foundation, was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. Since the foundation did not have a scholarship reception in the years 2020 and 2021, the award recipients for those two years were honored along with the foundation’s 2022 scholarship recipient.

The scholarship reception speaker was Lenell Geter, a noted author, motivational speaker and instructor.

Geter highlighted his life as a young man living in America. His speech was titled, “Overcoming Obstacles in Life."

Geter said no one’s life is perfect and sometimes unfortunate things happen that we do not have any control over. But when adversity comes, we must continue to maintain our spiritual connection with God

Looking directly at the award recipients, Geter told the students to know that it is important to have and maintain a spiritual connection with God and to seek and receive a quality education while developing your personal and professional character to succeed in life.

He shared his personal story with everyone, but more importantly, he wanted the recipients to get an understanding of his life’s journey. In 1981, he graduated from South Carolina State University with an engineering degree. He along with five other graduates from SCSU was recruited by E-Systems of Greenville, Texas, for employment.

While he had other good offers for employment to work in the engineering field, he chose E-Systems. In eight months, he and the other five graduates were subjected to racial profiling, which resulted in Lenell Geter being falsely arrested, incarcerated and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for a crime he did not commit.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, CBS 60 Minutes and the media would eventually uncover proof that resulted in his vindication. He explained to the recipients and others in attendance that the miracle he had encountered was that the same witnesses who initially wrongly accused him of being the culprit ultimately played a significant part in his release and exoneration.

He stated that his life living in rural Denmark allowed him to take part in helping his grandfather, who grew crops of corn, okra and beans as well as other things.

From farming, he realized once a seed is planted into rich soil, and it gets water and sunlight, it will grow. The seeds of negative thinking are much the same when they are allowed to be deposited in the mind without being challenged with a more powerful and positive way of thinking.

So, he used powerful scriptures from the Bible during his incarceration as seeds of faith deposited into his mind to uproot, subdue and rebuke negative thoughts on an individual basis.

Furthermore, he left the students with these three thoughts/ideas:

1. “It is important to obtain a formal education that is fostered by strong relations because success often seems to be more than “whom you know,” and, it is also “how many people know about you and your capabilities.”

2. “Character is founded on truth and accountability. It is often said that a person’s character is “what you do when you think no one is looking” or that it is the “truth about you when no one is watching.”

3. “Developing trustworthy relationships requires having a personal relationship with God, strong bonds with family and friends, and a character based on honesty and responsibility.”

In addition to being a family man, author, motivational speaker, and life coach, Geter is one of the original founding members of the Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation. He presently serves as a board member and the chair of the Foundation Education Committee.

Board members Bobbie Davis and Gloris Gilbert did the presentation and recognition of the scholarship recipients. Each student was asked to come forward to the podium and was presented with a large photo and plaque that recognized them by their name and the name and year of their educational award.

Zimesha A. Jenkins was the recipient of the 2020 Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation Educational Award. Zimesha, who is currently serving a tour of duty in the United State Navy, was not able to attend the reception, but on her behalf, her aunt, Sandra Johnson, accepted her award and thanked the foundation.

Brevin S. Samuel was honored as the first recipient of the Miss Voorhees High School Class of 1970 Educational Award. This award is available to students who plan to attend South Carolina State University. Furthermore, it is a semi-privately funded educational award. The sponsor is Beryle Rice-Browman, who was the last Miss Voorhees High School in the school’s last graduating class of 1970. Browman was also in attendance to celebrate Brevin being named the first recipient of her educational award.

Additionally, Mrs. Browman is a graduate of South Carolina State. Brevin Samuel accepting her large photo print and plaque gave thanks to her family in attendance for supporting her and the foundation for awarding her the Miss Voorhees High School Class of 1970 Educational Award. Brevin is currently enrolled at South Carolina State pursuing an engineering degree.

Thirdly, the foundation recognized Majada Odom as the 2022 Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation Educational Award recipient. Majada accepted her large photo print and plaque and thanked her family for always supporting her and the foundation as the 2022 award recipient.

Mistress of Ceremony Yolanda Keith-Grigsby brought the program to a close by recognizing family and friends who were there to support the award recipients. She also thanked members of the community and invited guests from the foundation.

The Denmark-Olar Alumni Foundation was founded in April 2010. The foundation is a non-profit organization.

As mentioned by Keith-Grigsby in her closing, the foundation is always looking for new members, community partners and sponsors to build a stronger foundation, financially and educationally, to provide more opportunities for students who strive for a better future.

The foundation will host its annual gala on Dec. 26 in Bamberg at the Copper Oak Plantation.