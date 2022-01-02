Lemons in Rowesville, oranges in Orangeburg

Francies Harvey likes a little lemon with her hot tea. She’s got a big one now.

It started with a lemon she bought at the Piggly Wiggly on Edisto Drive.

She placed one of the lemon’s seeds in a pot and watched it grow until the little tree needed to be planted in the ground. She moved to Rowesville in March and took the lemon tree with her.

Two quarter-pound lemons have grown on the tree.

“When you cut it, you can smell it a mile down the street. Boy, that’s a lemon!” she said.

Harvey’s surprised a lemon grew that large in South Carolina.

People stop by and ask her “That’s a lemon?”

Oranges in Orangeburg

Helen Bonaparte has several citrus trees on her Orangeburg property, including seedless oranges and tangerines.

She and her husband, Cullie Bonaparte, are becoming experts at growing the fruit.

After a recent trip to Florida, they learned that waiting until the end of December to harvest gives them the biggest, tastiest results.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0