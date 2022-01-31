Legislators try to move Orangeburg statue; Confederate monument bill passes Senate

The S.C. Senate has approved a bill that would allow the City of Orangeburg to move the Confederate monument from Memorial Plaza, but the bill likely faces a bumpier ride in the House.

Even so, Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, said, “I believe the bill will pass.”

“There’s been conversation with a Confederate group, and they’re in favor of that monument being relocated to a Confederate cemetery. I don’t see that as being an issue,” he said.

The Heritage Act of 2000 forbids changing or removing any local or state monument, marker, school or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the civil rights movement.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a resolution on June 30, 2020, calling for the immediate removal of the monument once it is authorized by the S.C. General Assembly.

The Senate bill sponsored by Stephens and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, would allow the city to relocate the 33-foot granite statue to the Pioneer Graveyard in Orangeburg.

The 129-year-old Confederate monument was designed by Theo Markwalter of Augusta, Georgia. It’s topped with a bronze replica of Capt. John D. Palmer of the Hampton Legion.

The Pioneer Graveyard, also known as the Old Pioneer Cemetery, is a burial site for Confederate soldiers located at the Old Dixie Club Library, also known as Dixie Hall.

Upon its relocation, access to the monument would remain open to the public.

The bill states that the proposed new location is, “a historic landmark and resting place for Confederate soldiers (and that) under the exigencies of this particular case, the General Assembly has a logical basis and sound reason for enacting this legislation.”

The bill passed the Senate on Jan. 20 before being sent to the House. It was introduced and read for the first time on Jan. 20 before ultimately being referred to the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, where it still remains.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, tried unsuccessfully on Wednesday to have the bill placed on the House calendar for consideration, which would have required unanimous consent.

“It didn’t go to a standing committee. It went to the Orangeburg delegation, and we did that because the chances of it being reported out and put on the calendar was better coming from the delegation than from having it reported from a committee. If it had gone to one of the standing committees, it would have died an even quicker death,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Cobb-Hunter said the bill has since been stalled in the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation.

“The bill has gone nowhere. I tried to recall it from the Orangeburg delegation and put it on the calendar. There were objections to doing that. I spoke with two of the Republicans who objected to try to see what their concerns might be,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“They indicated two things. One, they didn’t trust the Senate and are suspicious of anything that comes from the Senate. The second was their concern about whether there was support for this move in the Confederate community,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said she was not even aware of the bill until Hutto informed her that the bill would be coming over to the House.

“He indicated there was support for it from all the players involved, that the Daughters of the Confederacy had agreed to move it to the Confederate cemetery,” she said.

A Republican lawmaker asked Cobb-Hunter whether proof of support could be provided in writing, she said.

“I told him that was something we could certainly look into,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The lawmaker said on Thursday that he wasn’t sure if he would lend his support to the bill even if support was provided in writing, she said.

“That, to me, means that there is going to be resistance whether there is support in writing or not,” Cobb-Hunter said.

While Cobb-Hunter doesn’t object to the Senate bill, she wishes she had known about it sooner.

“It would have been nice on something as controversial as that to have notice. I was under the impression that the affected stakeholders had reached a consensus, and I don’t know if that’s the case. That’s what I was told, that where was consensus in moving it to the cemetery,” she said.

Stephens said, “Sen. Hutto mainly has been in contact with the two entities. I’ve been in contact with the (Orangeburg) City Council, and city council has gone on record as wanting to move the monument to that particular cemetery.”

When contacted for comment about the bill, Hutto said in a text message that he was isolating because of COVID and preferred not to speak on the bill until he finishes his recovery.

In the meantime, Stephens said the bill would not conflict with the Heritage Act as long as lawmakers agree.

Stephens continued, “From going back and reading through the Heritage Act, I don’t see there’s any provisions in that that prohibit what we’re doing.”

A lawsuit also calls for the removal of the Confederate monument from Memorial Plaza, but had been on hold while awaiting a decision in a separate case.

Orangeburg attorney Skyler Hutto, who represents plaintiffs seeking removal of the monument, has said the lawsuit can now move forward. He’s the son of Sen. Hutto.

The Orangeburg City Council also unanimously passed a resolution on June 30, 2020 to rename John C. Calhoun Drive. Stephens doesn’t think the issue will be taken up in future bills.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

