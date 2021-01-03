Legislators: Study shows need for stronger supports for children, families

“We were briefed on the mapping that the state is doing to see where the gaps are in access to broadband, and I’m hopeful that the General Assembly will take steps to address those gaps,” she said, noting that out-of-the-box thinking will be required to address a lack of adequate child care.

“Clearly there are not enough quality child-care providers in the state, and that problem is worse in rural communities. I think we need to go back to the drawing board and work with our Department of Education, Department of Commerce and our major business organizations like the chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ alliance to figure out how we can incentivize employers to offer on-site daycare and companies to invest in quality child care for employees,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“We use tax relief for everything else. Why can’t we look at tax relief or some kind of tax credit for companies who provide child care? Don’t expect change if you don’t change, and that includes our way of thinking and your way of doing things,” she said.

She said the expansion of Medicaid would also help to fill in the gaps in terms of households across the state with no insurance.