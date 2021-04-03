Legislation would let OCSD board close school deemed 'health, safety hazard'

"I felt it was too open-ended," Ott said, about the trigger.

Ott said he wants to make sure the legislation is "true and close" to what was presented to the public during the process that resulted in consolidation of three districts into one in 2019.

He also removed language that a public referendum on school closure could not be held at the same time as a school bond referendum. New language would allow both to be held at the same time.

Ott said the amendments to the bill will be introduced in the House when it returns after the Easter break.

The bill does retain original consolidation language that no school can be closed (outside of these two conditions being met) without three public hearings and a public referendum.

The bill states that no school may be closed until three public hearings are held at least two weeks apart within the affected attendance areas, with information to include, among other things, "a delineation of the cost factors involved in keeping the school open and transporting the students to another school."