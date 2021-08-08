‘Legacy’ twins: Brothers set different career paths but stay together at SCSU

One has music on his mind. The other is ready to delve into engineering.

Career goals included, Trenton and Tristan Roberson seem about as different as two brothers can be – so different you might never guess they are brothers, much less twins.

And despite some initial hesitation about staying together for college after being figuratively joined at the hip their whole lives, both decided the place to be is their mother’s alma mater, South Carolina State University. The 18-year-old freshmen even agreed to room together on campus.

“It’s a legacy -- I’m so excited for them,” said the twins’ mother,

Laveita Roberson, a registered nurse and registered dietitian who graduated from SC State in 1996 with a degree in food science. “I learned a lot here and grew here. I still have a lot of friends I met here and still communicate with. I want them to have that same experience.”

For Tristan, SC State was a natural choice. He plans to major in nuclear engineering, and SC State is the only university in South Carolina and the nation’s only Historically Black College or University offering a four-year degree in the field.