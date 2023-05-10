Edisto Habitat for Humanity Inc. presented Dorothy Miller with a Bible and a set of keys on Wednesday.

The Orangeburg woman will soon move into her new Kings Road home, thanks to the help of the ministry and its volunteers.

Her home is considered a “legacy home.”

It was built in memory of Edisto Habitat for Humanity Inc.’s founder, Michael Gramling Salley Jr. He died on May 8, 2022 at age 84.

“This home is sponsored by Michael G. Salley’s family,” said Jessica Burgoyne, executive director of Edisto Habitat for Humanity Inc.

Burgoyne presented his wife, Penny Salley, with a commemorative plaque with the inscription, “Your life was a blessing, your memory was a treasure, you were loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

Penny Salley said, “Michael loved what he was doing.”

“And he was so anxious every day to get back to work,” she added.

“He enjoyed it and he enjoyed helping others learn how to do it,” she said.

Randy Zeigler, of the organization, said, “He was the most dedicated person that I know of. He was always helpful. Always around.”

“I loved him to death. I‘d probably known him for 25 years,” he said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. He’d help anybody. If you didn’t know how to drive a nail, he’d be there to show you how to do it,” Zeigler said.

“He was the most patient man in the world I’ve ever known,” he added.

Mike Holinko said, as his voice cracked with emotion, “Mr. Michael is truly missed. I’m glad I got the time to spend with him.” Holinko is the newly elected president of the organization’s board of directors.

Miller thanked everyone for their work and support. Utilities are still being installed at her home.

Once a final inspection is complete and a certificate of occupancy is obtained, Miller will be able to move into it.

Members of the Salleys’ church, St. Andrews United Methodist Church, and Miller’s church, St. Paul Baptist Church, also participated in the dedication.

Salley was a founder of Edisto Habitat for Humanity in 1989 and went on to work on more than 80 homes. Habitat for Humanity is a Christian ministry that builds homes and promotes home ownership.

Find out more at www.edistohabitatforhumanity.org.