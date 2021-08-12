‘Legacy freshmen’ welcomed to SCSU

S.C. State is recognizing families with a tradition of attending the university.
Acting President Alexander Conyers held a Legacy Luncheon on Thursday for incoming freshmen whose parents or grandparents also attended S.C. State.
“It is a great feeling,” S.C. State graduate Amber Lambert said of her son Akario Brown’s decision to enroll at her alma mater. “I’m overwhelmed, I’m excited and I am actually honored that he chose to follow in my footsteps and his dad’s footsteps.”
Lambert described her time as an S.C. State student as one of the best experiences of her life, as she developed lifelong friendships.
“I met so many people. I learned so many things,” she said. “It was a very family-oriented, caring environment.”
At Thursday’s luncheon, Lambert had the chance to pin Brown’s S.C. State legacy pin, which Conyers also hopes to make a tradition. She appreciated the chance for her son to mingle with Conyers, First Lady Agatha Conyers and student leaders on the freshman’s first day of campus life.
Brown chatted with Student Government Association leaders during the luncheon. He was ready to start life on his own.
“It feels good,” he said. “I get to do something that I want to do and show other people how to be a leader. I’ve got to stay focused, maintain my grades and not slack around. I have to learn how to use my time.”
Conyers said he considered it important to honor loyal families as they arrived for move-in day at S.C. State.
“I thought it was important to recognize them for understanding and believing that the same South Carolina State University that educated and elevated them would do the same for their sons or daughters,” Conyers said. “They trust in this university. They believe in its mission. They believe in the faculty and staff, as well as the administration.”
The acting president said he hopes this year’s new crop of legacies will continue the tradition when their own children are ready for college.
“We have some third- and fourth-generation students here this year,” Conyers said. “Hopefully their children and their grandchildren will continue to see South Carolina State as a viable option.”
One such third-generation student was Marion Patterson, whose grandmother, Vernell Thomas Brown, was a member of the S.C. State Class of 1971, which celebrates its golden anniversary this year. She is a former president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association. So far, three children and two grandchildren have followed her legacy.
“I know they are getting a good education,” she said. “I received a good education. My children got a good education, and it’s a great college experience.