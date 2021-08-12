‘Legacy freshmen’ welcomed to SCSU

Conyers said he considered it important to honor loyal families as they arrived for move-in day at S.C. State.

“I thought it was important to recognize them for understanding and believing that the same South Carolina State University that educated and elevated them would do the same for their sons or daughters,” Conyers said. “They trust in this university. They believe in its mission. They believe in the faculty and staff, as well as the administration.”

The acting president said he hopes this year’s new crop of legacies will continue the tradition when their own children are ready for college.

“We have some third- and fourth-generation students here this year,” Conyers said. “Hopefully their children and their grandchildren will continue to see South Carolina State as a viable option.”

One such third-generation student was Marion Patterson, whose grandmother, Vernell Thomas Brown, was a member of the S.C. State Class of 1971, which celebrates its golden anniversary this year. She is a former president of the S.C. State National Alumni Association. So far, three children and two grandchildren have followed her legacy.