League of Women Voters survey of Orangeburg County school trustee candidates

Orangeburg County School Board Election Questionnaire 2022
The League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area has elicited responses to four non-partisan, non-leading questions from five of the candidates for Orangeburg County school board.
“All candidates were sent the questions and asked to respond; so far we have heard from these five,” according to the League of Women Voters.
The information is to inform citizens as they begin to go to the polls.
Questions developed by the LWV of the Orangeburg Area.
Visit vote411.org to make your voting plan and for info on the other races. Happy voting!
Candidates for OCSD board
Seat 1 : Betty Pelzer
Seat 3: William O’Quinn
Seat 5: Idella W Carson
Seat 7: Samuel Farlow, Mary B Ulmer
Seat 9: Debora B. Brunson, Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V Pelzer, Diedra R Sharrow
Seat 1
(not including write-in candidates)
Betty Pelzer
Short Bio
Betty Macon Pelzer was born and raised in Orangeburg County. I am a retired educator. I also have a community service ministry to assist seniors and children. My ministry is called WE CARE. I am married with three children and 6 grandchildren.
1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific.
My top three priorities if elected are customer service, increasing student achievement and employee retention. I believe that customer service can make or break any organization. When customer service is working and on point everybody is happy. When customer service is broken or not working as it should, everybody is unhappy. It is crucial for an organization to adjust to meet the needs of those they serve. As a result of using an alternative approach for instructing students during the pandemic the data is showing major learning loss across the nation. Proficiency in content did not happen as expected or desired. The undesirable outcomes are creating new challenges for the teachers, students, parents, and administration. A decrease in human resources is placing increase pressure in all departments. When an organization is lacking sufficient personnel efficiency becomes a problem and discontent becomes the norm. Employees become overworked, tired, and stressed. With an increase in job availability in neighboring counties and abroad employee retention is becoming more difficult.
2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest?
The money has always been an issue in South Carolina. A friend who recently retired from teaching from another state said that South Carolina must do better with the salaries for teachers. Look at eliminating morning duty, lunch duty, hall duty, yard duty, bus duty, etc. Create a lesson plan that does not require the teachers to teach a lesson on a template. Teachers, deserve to have a work free weekend every weekend. A lot of instructional time is being loss disciplining students. You either want teachers to teach or use instructional time resolving conflicts.
3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved?
Communication is extremely important and should be used to inform not to persuade others to think like you. Methods to communicate should be selected based on the demographics of the group. Platforms such as social media, newsletters, flyers, small or large community meetings, incidental meetings, etc.
4. How would you handle censorship of school books and material?
This is a tough question for me because I think any book or material could be censored based on the perspective of the reader. I would be one of those people who would disagree with censorship. I would rather we teach our child how to become better analytical readers.
Seat 3
William O’Quinn
Seat 5
Idella W Carson
Short Bio
Retired Educator/Administrator with 45 years in Orangeburg County Public Schools. Elected Board Member since 2013, and presently an Adjunct Professor at SCSU with the Department of Education.
1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific.
(1) School Safety, (2) Mental health as well as physical health for ALL, and (3) Citizenship responsibilities.
2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest?
To attract teachers, YES, the salaries should and must be comparable with other professions. I would implement plans to grow your own by recruiting in Orangeburg County. Create a positive professional development culture in our district, then treat teachers with respect, and involve more in making decisions.
3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved?
Involve myself in the community. Be transparent, accessible and approachable. Be a good listener and take their concerns back to the entire School Board and invite constituents to attend Board Meetings and voice their concerns.
4. How would you handle censorship of school books and material?
I could only listen. Being one member of the Board, I can not make an infinity answer. According to Pico (1982) ruled 5-4 that public schools can bar books that are “pervasively vulgar” or not right for the curriculum, but schools can not remove books “simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books. The Court’s decision was however, narrow, applying only to the removal of books from the library. I will also have to check with South Carolina School Policy on censorship of books and materials.
Seat 7
Samuel Farlow
Mary B Ulmer
Short Bio
Samuel Farlow is a former US Marine veteran who valued serving our great country. He served on the old Orangeburg Consolidated School District Board for eleven years. He is a former PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) President at Howard Middle School for four years.
Mr. Farlow is married to Joann Farlow and they have six daughters, three sons-in-laws, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He is employed with Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities as an Electrical Meter Technician. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Limestone University.
Mr. Farlow is a member of Unity Fellowship Community Church where he serves on the Deacon Board. It is in this role as a deacon that he became acquainted with Men of Hope. For the past seven years, Mr. Farlow has led and coordinated the Men of Hope initiative in Orangeburg through Unity Fellowship Community Church Deacon Board. The initiative provides $100 Walmart gift cards or bicycles for Christmas to underprivileged children.
1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific.
2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest?
Yes, the Governor has just appointed a task force and one of its missions is to make recommendations on how to retain teachers. Also, the South Carolina Center for Education Recruitment (CERRA) has been examining this issue for a while. The Board needs to implement those district recommendations from those two groups.
Additionally, I believe that any teacher retention plan should include creating better work conditions and providing more support to teachers. I would suggest the implementation of an anonymous survey asking each teacher to identify their issues and concerns as it relates to retention. I would then have those results reviewed and a plan formulated that is directly tailored to the results. Any retention plan must have input from the teachers.
3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved?
4. How would you handle censorship of school books and material?
Committees for each of the three levels (Elementary, Middle, and Secondary) should be formed to address any arising censorship issue. At a minimum, each committee should have representatives from the following groups: librarians, teachers, district-level instructional staff, parents, and students on the secondary level. They should make their recommendations to the Superintendent who would then make recommendations to the board.
Seat 9
Debora B. Brunson
Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft
Rose V Pelzer
Diedra R Sharrow
Short Bio
I’ve taught in the classroom for over 36 years in K-12 schools, and adult ed, in a number of schools in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. My certification areas are Social Studies and Elementary Education. Clemson University is where I received my undergraduate degree and I then attended SCSU to earn my M Ed in Social Studies Education. Professionally, I enjoy and have attended many workshops, seminars, grad courses, and teacher study tours in the US and Europe; topics include WW II, the Holocaust, totalitarianism and communism, the Cold War and more. I was born and raised in Orangeburg, SC.
Short Bio
I am Diedra Sharrow, a proud Orangeburg native. After relocating back home after being gone for 10 years, I want to be a part of the progression and growth of Orangeburg County and help to make our district the best district. There is no time like the present and I have been led to be a part of the positive changes that is happening within our school system. I have always been an advocate of our school system. Being a product of it (O-W class of 2002), having nieces and nephews matriculating through the system and coaching kids that also attend schools in the system, I know there are effective solutions to our pressing issues.
1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific.
Top Priority: To Graduate Students w/ the Required Skills to Successfully Transition to Careers and/or University
To Support the Above Top Priority, I Would:
*Use Available Funds to Fund Summer and/or After School Sessions to Raise Students to On-Grade-Level Reading, Writing, & Math, w/ in-person teachers
*Impose Calm, Learning Atmosphere in Classrooms with Effective Admin Policy
*Ensure Safe & Secure Schools
1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific.
My top 3 priorities are bridging the digital divide, better school and community communication/collaboration and lastly increasing partnership and grant initiatives. Bridging the digital divide has a number of component being that parts of the county are just receiving broad band access due to grants. But I am also talking about the use of technology in schools and making sure our teachers and faculty and staff are able to take full advantage of the use of technology as well. We all know that a integral part of child development begins at home and there has to be a partnership between the schools and parents for guide students on the right path. I want to help steer that collaboration and get the board involved as this is an elected position to serve the constituents of Orangeburg County. Money is a major issue when it comes to getting what is needed in rural areas for schools the teachers have done well in going out and seeking additional funding for necessities for their classrooms and after school activities and sports. I believe that is a part to making our schools better. There are grants and partnerships that are available for a number of resources that could benefit our students.
2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest?
I would definitely support teacher pay raises, but beyond that I believe a couple of things would keep our teachers in the classroom. Bringing a calm, disciplined, respectful atmosphere back to the classroom would not only allow students to learn more effectively, but it would also go far in creating an acceptable working environment for teachers to live and work in everyday. In addition, to be able to plan genuinely high level lessons that the SC Department of Education and our school administrations encourage, K-12 teachers need more planning time for research and creation, somewhat similar to time allowed to educators on the collegiate level.
2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest?
I agree that plans should be developed beyond pay raises to increase teacher retention. I would suggest teacher centered housing. The housing issue is just as important because in Orangeburg County there is not adequate housing for teachers. There are numerous teachers who have to relocate to Orangeburg County to teach but not only are they not being paid enough to do that they come to an area where there is either income based housing which most would be priced out of or houses for sale for $300,000 or better. My suggestion would be to look into some of the older hotel or apartment complexes do some research on what it would take to turn said properties into teacher centered villages and offer reasonable rental rates and options. When shaping young minds the last thing teachers should be worrying about is housing.
3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved?
First, I would designate one of my personal email addresses for parents, teachers, and citizens to contact me with their questions, concerns, and suggestions. From emails, if needed or requested, I would call the emailer, if a phone number is included. I may create, if needed, a Facebook site, and if allowed by the Orangeburg County School Board regulations, to post general announcements of educational concern to the citizens of the district.
3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved?
Communicating with the community in necessary and in the current climate both digital and printed communication would be utilized. Though we are in a digital age where many people utilize social media and different websites to disseminate information I would also utilize out local news paper as well as mail correspondence to keep the community abreast of all that is going on in the district.
4. How would you handle censorship of school books and material?
As a rule I do not favor censorship, as history has shown us the harm that this can and does to a society. If the material is age-level appropriate, factual, not considered hate speech, nor encouraging violence, I would not censor school books and/or material.
4. How would you handle censorship of school books and material?
The censorship of school books and materials is a subject that has different variables for each individual. Handling such matters takes great care and consideration. I would want to make sure that the if it is a parental issue the challenge is listened to and the parent is treated respectfully. With my consideration I would want to make sure that the educational value of said material is valid and fits into the school curriculum. Lastly I would review and refer to the policy of the district on the matter and make sure that we are following those policies consistently and if I have questions on said policy I would bring them to light to be discussed. Communication is the pillar to understanding and to effectively achieve that we have to the discussions around censorship.