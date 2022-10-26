League of Women Voters survey of Orangeburg County school trustee candidates

Debora B. Brunson Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft Rose V Pelzer Diedra R Sharrow

Short Bio I’ve taught in the classroom for over 36 years in K-12 schools, and adult ed, in a number of schools in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. My certification areas are Social Studies and Elementary Education. Clemson University is where I received my undergraduate degree and I then attended SCSU to earn my M Ed in Social Studies Education. Professionally, I enjoy and have attended many workshops, seminars, grad courses, and teacher study tours in the US and Europe; topics include WW II, the Holocaust, totalitarianism and communism, the Cold War and more. I was born and raised in Orangeburg, SC. Short Bio I am Diedra Sharrow, a proud Orangeburg native. After relocating back home after being gone for 10 years, I want to be a part of the progression and growth of Orangeburg County and help to make our district the best district. There is no time like the present and I have been led to be a part of the positive changes that is happening within our school system. I have always been an advocate of our school system. Being a product of it (O-W class of 2002), having nieces and nephews matriculating through the system and coaching kids that also attend schools in the system, I know there are effective solutions to our pressing issues.

1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific. Top Priority: To Graduate Students w/ the Required Skills to Successfully Transition to Careers and/or University To Support the Above Top Priority, I Would: *Use Available Funds to Fund Summer and/or After School Sessions to Raise Students to On-Grade-Level Reading, Writing, & Math, w/ in-person teachers *Impose Calm, Learning Atmosphere in Classrooms with Effective Admin Policy *Ensure Safe & Secure Schools 1. What do you view as your top 3 priorities if you are elected? Please be specific. My top 3 priorities are bridging the digital divide, better school and community communication/collaboration and lastly increasing partnership and grant initiatives. Bridging the digital divide has a number of component being that parts of the county are just receiving broad band access due to grants. But I am also talking about the use of technology in schools and making sure our teachers and faculty and staff are able to take full advantage of the use of technology as well. We all know that a integral part of child development begins at home and there has to be a partnership between the schools and parents for guide students on the right path. I want to help steer that collaboration and get the board involved as this is an elected position to serve the constituents of Orangeburg County. Money is a major issue when it comes to getting what is needed in rural areas for schools the teachers have done well in going out and seeking additional funding for necessities for their classrooms and after school activities and sports. I believe that is a part to making our schools better. There are grants and partnerships that are available for a number of resources that could benefit our students.

2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest? I would definitely support teacher pay raises, but beyond that I believe a couple of things would keep our teachers in the classroom. Bringing a calm, disciplined, respectful atmosphere back to the classroom would not only allow students to learn more effectively, but it would also go far in creating an acceptable working environment for teachers to live and work in everyday. In addition, to be able to plan genuinely high level lessons that the SC Department of Education and our school administrations encourage, K-12 teachers need more planning time for research and creation, somewhat similar to time allowed to educators on the collegiate level. 2. Do you think plans should be developed, beyond pay raises, to increase teacher retention, and if so, what plans do you suggest? I agree that plans should be developed beyond pay raises to increase teacher retention. I would suggest teacher centered housing. The housing issue is just as important because in Orangeburg County there is not adequate housing for teachers. There are numerous teachers who have to relocate to Orangeburg County to teach but not only are they not being paid enough to do that they come to an area where there is either income based housing which most would be priced out of or houses for sale for $300,000 or better. My suggestion would be to look into some of the older hotel or apartment complexes do some research on what it would take to turn said properties into teacher centered villages and offer reasonable rental rates and options. When shaping young minds the last thing teachers should be worrying about is housing.

3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved? First, I would designate one of my personal email addresses for parents, teachers, and citizens to contact me with their questions, concerns, and suggestions. From emails, if needed or requested, I would call the emailer, if a phone number is included. I may create, if needed, a Facebook site, and if allowed by the Orangeburg County School Board regulations, to post general announcements of educational concern to the citizens of the district. 3. How will you communicate with the community to keep constituents informed and involved? Communicating with the community in necessary and in the current climate both digital and printed communication would be utilized. Though we are in a digital age where many people utilize social media and different websites to disseminate information I would also utilize out local news paper as well as mail correspondence to keep the community abreast of all that is going on in the district.