Leadership SC: ‘They just want to help my hometown’; Howard Middle will get fresh paint, other help

Members of one of the state’s oldest and most respected leadership programs are raising funds to help Howard Middle School.
Leadership South Carolina has raised just over $50,000 so far to support Project Paint the Way. The organization not only seeks to have the school painted by professionals, but to also provide clothes and shoes for students in need of such items.
“We don’t know the kids, but the kids and the students there will know that someone supports them and cares about them whether they go to that school or not. To me, that is the most important part,” Leadership SC Executive Director Helen Munnerlyn said.
Established in 1979 by the Governor's Office and the South Carolina business community, Leadership SC provides gifted and highly motivated South Carolinians an opportunity to advance their leadership qualities while broadening their understanding of issues facing the state.
Each year, the organization selects approximately 50 candidates from hundreds of applicants for Leadership SC’s nine-month core program, which runs from September to April.
“They learn all about the challenges that face our state and region,” Munnerlyn said.
Members participate in a class project to help develop leadership skills and do some good things for the state.
“Each class gets to decide what they want to do in terms of a class project. We asked them to look at underserved communities and communities that need assistance in some way.
“Then it’s up to them to decide what it is that they want to do and then create a plan and implement it. Since I’ve been here, the class projects have raised more than $500,000 in direct support for communities across the state,” she said.
Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, met with Leadership SC member Sara Gams, the state’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Howard Middle School is a part of the Orangeburg County School District.
“What’s interesting is the two of them met about something else. While Sara was at the school, she talked with him about the need. She could tell as a teacher that there were things that they really needed to have,” Munnerlyn said.
Project Paint the Way is going to help paint the common areas with professional painters.
“Then we’re also going to help with a sustainable clothes closet for them. They’re going to help out not just that school, but also the parents of the school and the community. That’s real important for an organization like ours, to see that the sustainability is going to be there,” she said.
Foster said the district has developed a great partnership with Leadership South Carolina.
“I'm appreciative of Leadership South Carolina for, first of all, identifying a need that is statewide. It's just not unique to Orangeburg County, but school funding and making sure that we have quality school environments for children across this state is key,” Foster said.
“It also fell into place with a comprehensive approach that we're trying to take, looking at a number of our facilities to make sure that we're providing a learning environment for teachers and our students that we can be proud of and also enhances the learning experiences of our children,” he said.
Foster said support for the school’s clothes closet is also important because schools are more than just places to learn. They also help support families’ needs beyond the classroom.
“We want to be that support in the community to help students or parents, first of all, feel proud of themselves and remove any barriers that they will have to learning. So having proper clothing, feeling comfortable and having a sense of pride about yourself builds confidence,” Foster said.
Leadership SC member Maurice Mitchell, a marketing resource specialist at South Carolina State University, said he is happy to be a part of the fundraising effort.
“It feels good, especially being born and raised in Orangeburg and just knowing that I have the opportunity to give back to my community. I am working with people from all over South Carolina, and they just want to help my hometown,” Mitchell said.
“They’re pouring out their resources, they’re taking their time out and doing what’s necessary to uplift our community. So it makes me feel really good,” he said.
Mitchell said he is confident that the local community will support Project Paint the Way.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make a difference,” he said.
Mitchell added, “I know they do have a few challenges, and we definitely want to rally to the call and help in any way possible, especially with the clothes closet. We can definitely keep that going. We don’t just want to stop there.”
Leadership SC member Pamela Vaughn said, “We’re getting donations of clothes and shoes together for the middle school,” along with raising funds to paint part of the school building.
“We don’t want just a one-time donation of clothes, but we’re trying to form partners in the community that can help sustain the clothes closet moving forward for students, or even their siblings or parents that may need clothes or shoes from time to time,” she said.
Anyone interested in donating to Project Paint the Way can visit www.leadershipsc.com/class-project-paint-the-way, where links can be clicked on in support of the effort. Individuals can also contact Munnerlyn at 803-413-6593 or Mitchell at 803-707-9842.
