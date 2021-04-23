Leadership SC: ‘They just want to help my hometown’; Howard Middle will get fresh paint, other help

“Each class gets to decide what they want to do in terms of a class project. We asked them to look at underserved communities and communities that need assistance in some way.

“Then it’s up to them to decide what it is that they want to do and then create a plan and implement it. Since I’ve been here, the class projects have raised more than $500,000 in direct support for communities across the state,” she said.

Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, met with Leadership SC member Sara Gams, the state’s 2021 Teacher of the Year. Howard Middle School is a part of the Orangeburg County School District.

“What’s interesting is the two of them met about something else. While Sara was at the school, she talked with him about the need. She could tell as a teacher that there were things that they really needed to have,” Munnerlyn said.

Project Paint the Way is going to help paint the common areas with professional painters.

“Then we’re also going to help with a sustainable clothes closet for them. They’re going to help out not just that school, but also the parents of the school and the community. That’s real important for an organization like ours, to see that the sustainability is going to be there,” she said.