Lawyer: SLED probing Eutawville officer-involved shooting

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eutawville, according to attorney Michael Laubshire.
Laubshire confirmed he’s representing Eutawville Police Chief Sean Hopkins in the matter.
The incident under investigation occurred late Thursday night. Laubshire didn’t know any other details, he said.
“We are fully cooperating with SLED’s investigation,” Laubshire said.
SLED has not yet confirmed it is investigating the incident.
This story is developing and will be updated as official information becomes available.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD