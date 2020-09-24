Lawsuit seeks ruling on DOE plutonium payment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARNWELL – Two county governments and a regional economic development group have filed suit against South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, seeking to temporarily halt disbursement of $600 million in Department of Energy plutonium settlement funds pending court review.

The suit was filed in the Barnwell County Court of Common Pleas on Monday by Allendale and Barnwell counties and the Southern Carolina Alliance. The Alliance is an economic development group that represents seven counties, including Allendale and Barnwell, where most of DOE’s Savannah River Site (SRS) is located.

The suit asks that the attorney general be enjoined from commencing the disbursement of economic and impact assistance funds paid by DOE in connection with its failure to build the Mixed Oxide (MOX) facility and remove plutonium stored at SRS from the state.

The suit alleges that the plaintiffs, along with Aiken County, are significantly impacted by the storage of nuclear waste adjacent to its property and within its boundaries as well as by the loss of the MOX project. As part of the preparations to open MOX, over 9 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium was transferred to the site and stored at a facility in Barnwell County.