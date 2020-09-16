Lawmakers OK absentee voting for all in S.C.

On the Statehouse's north steps Tuesday morning, socially distanced civil rights advocates said those amendments would protect elderly voters and others vulnerable to the virus, which has infected more than 130,000 and killed almost 3,000 people in the state of 5 million so far.

Shortly before that, about 50 people affiliated with conservative organizations including the Greenville TEA Party and South Carolina Patriots for Liberty — bearing U.S. flags and nearly all unmasked — took to the south steps. They called on state and local government leaders to end the gathering and business restrictions and mask mandates issued over the last five months to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speakers talked of student athletes sidelined for a season, businesses unfairly fined for violating pandemic-related ordinances, and the civil liberties they say the mask ordinances violate. They expressed skepticism over the deadliness of the virus: "I'm opposed to the State of Emergency, because there is no emergency," said Ariana Zariah of Greenville.