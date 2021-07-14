Lawmakers may seek state dollars for RR Corner project

Local lawmakers say they will determine if there are any state monies available to help fund the development of the historic Orangeburg Railroad Corner.
Early estimates had project costs between $30 million and $40 million.
"We have two members of the delegation who are on Ways and Means and you have a member of the Senate who is on Senate Finance," Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, told project developers and city officials during an Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation meeting held via Microsoft Teams on Monday. "We may have a one-shot opportunity and we have seen something already in terms of infusing dollars that we might not have an opportunity to do in prior years."
The state has about a $1.7 billion surplus and has yet to decide how that money will be spent. A decision could be forthcoming in August or September when lawmakers return to Columbia.
"We want to ensure if there is an additional opportunity to obtain funding at the local level, we want to be sure that Orangeburg would get its fair share for various projects," Govan said, noting how much money would be available "is not firm yet."
Govan said on the federal level he foresees the Biden administration being more proactive in helping local governments.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg and ranking Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, asked project officials a cost estimate in order to better grasp how much the City of Orangeburg might need going forward.
"We are not looking at a $100 million development on that site given where it is and the surrounding community," said Rory Dowling, University of North Carolina School of Government Development Finance Initiative Development adviser. "We are also not wanting to present $5 million total development."
Dowling said it is too early to lock down any specific figures and that the $30 million to $40 million total is a 'guesstimate.'"
Following the meeting, Cobb-Hunter was asked if and how much in state funds might be available for the project.
"I have no idea what if anything or amount might be available at the state level," she said via email.
UNC DFI is the company the city has engaged to help walk it through the process of developing the property.
In addition to suggesting there could be state monies for the project, local lawmakers requested any future development of the Railroad Corner in Orangeburg respect the historical integrity of the location, that all stakeholders are given an opportunity to provide input and that local contractors are used in its development.
Lawmakers were assured by city and project officials that their concerns have all been duly noted and will be taken into consideration.
Railroad Corner, located at Russell and Magnolia streets, has often been touted by city and state leaders as a crucial part of Orangeburg and a "gateway" into the city.
Currently, the city owns about 13 parcels totaling 1-1/2 acres on the corner. There are continued efforts to acquire more properties. The properties consist of about 17,000 square feet of space with a total building value of about $144,000.
Govan said he has heard concerns from some who think the entire corner is going to be razed and that there is particular concern about the future of the former State Theatre.
Dowling said the preservation of the buildings, especially the State Theater, is "certainly an objective" and that the city will be provided all the financial scenarios of razing and preserving. Dowling also noted that North Carolina-based Perkins & Will Architecture Firm will be performing the predevelopment site planning and conceptual design services for the project.
The company has experience in focusing on a "remembrance design" model that respects history in project developments.
Dowling and City Administrator Sidney Evering both noted there is a strong interest in making the former State Theater into a civil rights museum.
"We see that as an anchor piece for the entire project and one that can be used for education purposes and tourism purposes, " Evering said. "We feel really good about what we are doing to preserve the history of the site."
Evering said each building will be inspected for its structural integrity to determine how to proceed.
"We will do all we can to make sure we not only preserve but incorporate the history of the site into this new project," Evering said.
A public survey, which produced nearly 400 respondents, also showed a desire to see the corner house retail, dining, entertainment and recreation. There were also desires expressed about the safety of the corner in light of the railroad's proximity and the lack of parking availability.
Govan also expressed concerns that while public interest and input have been a part of the project process, individuals without access to technology have been left out of the process due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Dowling promised there will be public in-person meetings held later this summer and going forward.
Rowling said a draft development plan for Railroad Corner is targeted for this coming fall and by year's end the project will be released to private developers.
Cobb-Hunter also expressed her desire that local vendors be involved in the project's development.
"It would help me look more favorable on trying to help identify funding if I was aware that some South Carolina businesses would benefit," she said. "I just want to make sure our local people get a piece of the pie."
Both Dowling and Evering said local contractors and subcontractors will be seriously considered as "part of the equation going forward."