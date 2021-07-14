Lawmakers may seek state dollars for RR Corner project

Local lawmakers say they will determine if there are any state monies available to help fund the development of the historic Orangeburg Railroad Corner.

Early estimates had project costs between $30 million and $40 million.

"We have two members of the delegation who are on Ways and Means and you have a member of the Senate who is on Senate Finance," Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, told project developers and city officials during an Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation meeting held via Microsoft Teams on Monday. "We may have a one-shot opportunity and we have seen something already in terms of infusing dollars that we might not have an opportunity to do in prior years."

The state has about a $1.7 billion surplus and has yet to decide how that money will be spent. A decision could be forthcoming in August or September when lawmakers return to Columbia.

"We want to ensure if there is an additional opportunity to obtain funding at the local level, we want to be sure that Orangeburg would get its fair share for various projects," Govan said, noting how much money would be available "is not firm yet."

Govan said on the federal level he foresees the Biden administration being more proactive in helping local governments.