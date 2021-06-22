Lawmakers approve merging Bamberg County school districts

Bamberg County's two school districts are one step closer to becoming one.
The S.C. General Assembly on Monday passed legislation that would create the Bamberg County Consolidated School District effective July 1, 2022.
The bill is heading to the governor's desk for his signature.
Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, have touted consolidation as a way to cut down on administrative expenses.
Bamberg has also said consolidation will bring unity to the county and better standardize education.
The districts’ consolidation plan has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Education.
The final version of the bill is similar to the bill initially proposed, with some changes.
The amended bill stipulates the new, consolidated district will be governed by a nine-member board, which initially would be appointed by the Bamberg County Legislative Delegation. An earlier version of the bill called for a seven-member board.
The appointed members from Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 will serve until the 2024 general election, when the seats are up for re-election. These elected members would then serve four years.
The five appointed members representing Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will serve until 2026, when their successors from are elected. Upon election, these members would serve four years.
An earlier version of the bill had the entire newly appointed school board members coming up for election in November 2022.
Bamberg said he made the change in order to ensure “institutional knowledge” remains on the board by keeping some board members who went through the consolidation process on the board to help new members.
As part of the consolidation transition, the 2022 tax millage will be determined and calculated by the S.C. Department of Revenue based on the 2021 levy of the two present school districts and the value of a mill in each district.
The amended bill also notes the millage rate for the years of 2023 through 2026 must also be the rate for the previous year.
The amended bill will also give the new school board total fiscal autonomy beginning in 2027. The initial bill gave fiscal autonomy to the board beginning in 2024.
The state is providing incentives for school districts to consolidate.
Bamberg County has already been approved to receive $3.25 million from the State Department of Education to help pay for consolidation costs such as technology, salaries and transportation. The money could also go toward reducing debt if the district so chooses.
Bamberg District 1 has about $24 million in debt and Bamberg District 2 has about $36 million in debt.
In addition to the $3.25 million already allocated, Bamberg says money may also be available from the state to help pay down the district’s debt. Bamberg has said the goal would be to reduce the debt and lessen the tax burden.
The school districts have already taken steps toward consolidation.
Dottie Brown has been named superintendent and Dr. Deonia Simmons deputy superintendent of both school districts.
Brown and Simmons will assume their new positions on July 1 of this year.
Brown currently serves as the interim superintendent for District 1 and Simmons currently serves as the interim superintendent for District 2.
The boards also unanimously named Devon Furr as director of finance for the two school districts and Ricky Padgett as director of technology for the districts.
They will also assume the positions July 1 of this year.