Lawmakers approve merging Bamberg County school districts

An earlier version of the bill had the entire newly appointed school board members coming up for election in November 2022.

Bamberg said he made the change in order to ensure “institutional knowledge” remains on the board by keeping some board members who went through the consolidation process on the board to help new members.

As part of the consolidation transition, the 2022 tax millage will be determined and calculated by the S.C. Department of Revenue based on the 2021 levy of the two present school districts and the value of a mill in each district.

The amended bill also notes the millage rate for the years of 2023 through 2026 must also be the rate for the previous year.

The amended bill will also give the new school board total fiscal autonomy beginning in 2027. The initial bill gave fiscal autonomy to the board beginning in 2024.

The state is providing incentives for school districts to consolidate.

Bamberg County has already been approved to receive $3.25 million from the State Department of Education to help pay for consolidation costs such as technology, salaries and transportation. The money could also go toward reducing debt if the district so chooses.