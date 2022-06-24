Lawmakers: Abortion decision ‘sad,’ ‘scary’; some worried, others welcome

Local lawmakers are worried about the long-term consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion decision, even as many statewide lawmakers are celebrating it.

S.C. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, called it “a sad day for South Carolinians.”

He noted that S.C. has no abortion law that will go into action immediately, as the 2021 Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is still being challenged in court.

“We’ll have to address it at the state level, apparently,” Hutto said.

The fetal heartbeat law would restrict abortions in pregnancies with a detectable heartbeat in all cases, aside from instances of rape, incest and danger to the health of the mother.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which allowed abortions nationwide, in a Friday ruling. Abortion law is now to be decided on the state level.

South Carolina, unlike some other states, does not currently have a “trigger law” designed to go into effect upon the overturning of Roe. Lawmakers have said they might return to Columbia to take up the issue.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he would be signing motions “by the end of the day” to put the Fetal Heartbeat Act into action and would “immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

McMaster called the court’s ruling “a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

House Democrat Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, said it is likely that the Republican-controlled House will pass an abortion ban this year.

Overturning Roe v. Wade will allow “extremists” to pass a ban without exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother, he said.

“The current reality is grim, but Democrats will continue to fight like hell to protect a woman's right to a legal, safe abortion,” his statement said. “Conservatives believe that freedom and life begin at conception, and under their vision for America, it ends there as well.”

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said the Supreme Court’s decision will not end abortions, but restrict access to safe procedures for marginalized communities.

She worries the conservative court will roll back other recently legally protected rights.

“It's scary, because overturning Roe v. Wade suggests to me that the court is poised to overturn some other rights that have been granted recently,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe, said the court should “reconsider” other rulings, such as those that protect the right to contraception and gay marriage.

“I just think it opens the floodgates with this radical, right-wing, conservative court to undo a lot of things that are not things to undo, a lot of rulings that granted freedom,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter also joined many Democratic leaders nationwide accusing Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh of misleading Congress during their confirmation hearings when testifying that Roe was well-established.

Cobb-Hunter said even those opposed to Roe should be concerned that the justices “flat out lied about their position on what has been known as settled law.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., commended the court for its decision in face of negative public reaction following the leaking of the court’s draft decision in May.

He also celebrated the abortion debate returning to the state level, “where it belongs.”

“A nation in which abortion is the ‘first and best’ answer for moms in challenging circumstances is a nation that has sacrificed its moral clarity and courage,” Scott said. “America’s fundamental promises include the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our support for babies and their mothers re-establishes those shared values that began to erode over the last several decades.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday was “a day for celebration” and called the ruling a “long overdue constitutional correction.”

“Roe was constitutionally unsound from its inception, as the flawed legal theory behind the decision gives unlimited power to five unelected Supreme Court justices,” Graham said.

Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham said if elected, he would veto any state abortion ban.

“The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor and the government. But the government has decided to force themselves in anyway,” he said.

Holly Gatling, executive director for the pro-life organization South Carolina Citizens for Life, said her organization has been working to reduce abortion numbers in the preparation for the eventual overturning of Roe.

“We believe this is an absolutely great day for children waiting to be born and their mothers,” Gatling said. “The court has correctly decided that the right to abortion is not in the Constitution, thereby allowing the people through their elected representatives to have a choice in this important decision.”

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0