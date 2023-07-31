BAMBERG – Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said Orangeburg and Bamberg counties were able to secure funding for a variety of projects as part of the state’s $13 billion budget, including millions for courthouse renovations and new multiservice complex in Bamberg County.

“I was able to secure $1 million in funding for renovations to the Bamberg County Courthouse, as well as $1 million for repurposing the Bamberg County Memorial Hospital,” Bamberg said.

The county has been moving forward with both projects, including transformation of its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex. It will include the sheriff's office, health department, Veterans Affairs office and the county coroner's office. Dedication of the new Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center was held Friday.

“Local projects funding was significantly lessened this budget period, but Orangeburg and Bamberg counties were able to still obtain funding for various projects. From community centers to facility repurposing projects, we obtained funding for just about everything our delegation sought,” Bamberg said.

He said a “priority shift” is still needed in the General Assembly.

“Too much of our time in the legislature this year was spent on culture war and divisive issues so that scared politicians could try to score re-election political points. The reality is that our state is lagging behind in public education and health care access, and our state’s tax structure could be far more favorable to our citizens and small businesses. Until our priorities change, the real issues facing South Carolina will continue to be pushed to the wayside,” he said.

Bamberg, for example, had a bill designed to extend the terms of the consolidated Bamberg County School Board’s trustees instead of holding an election next year vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster. He has said he feels confident, however, that the veto will be overridden.

The Bamberg County Legislative Delegation appointed a board to oversee the consolidation of the Bamberg 1 and Bamberg 2 school districts. Bamberg County voters were to begin electing their school board in 2024.

The bill the governor vetoed would have allowed board members appointed by the delegation to continue serving until 2028. It would also reduce the number of board members from nine to seven.

“I introduced -- and passed -- a bill that would extend the terms of the school board members in Bamberg County and reduce the size of the board. This would have allowed the board to continue working on addressing the teacher shortage, which threatens the district's funding. Unfortunately, this bill was vetoed by the governor,” Bamberg said.

In the meantime, he said he is working on crafting school district election lines.

“I am working on new lines, and the first round of elections for new school board members are slated to happen in 2024,” Bamberg said.