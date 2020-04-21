Lawmaker: Open beaches for all South Carolinians, not just wealthy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, sent a letter Monday to Gov. Henry McMaster concerning the issues of ensuring that the public docks in state parks are open and that public beaches are opened for all South Carolinians, not just the wealthy few who live on the oceanfront.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion in March that addressed local municipalities issuing stay-at-home ordinances. The opinion expressed that the state holds the exclusive power in the decision to issue an emergency stay-at-home order and that cities do not have the legal authority. Rutherford said.

In addition, the attorney general’s opinion stated that a private citizen could sue cities that have passed those ordinances. However, the opinion did not clearly address the issue of municipalities setting up roadblocks and checkpoints to prevent and prohibit access to the city for “non-local” South Carolinians.

Rutherford said, “I believe the attorney general’s opinion clearly addresses this issue and that no municipality in South Carolina has the authority or right to bar, block or prohibit another South Carolinian from entering that city. Our tax dollars benefit all within our great state and therefore, all South Carolinians should have access to all public parts of our state.