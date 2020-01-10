A state regulatory body's reversal of a ruling that would have cut the rate utilities pay solar farms for power is raising the concern of a local lawmaker.
The South Carolina Public Service Commission Jan. 3 voted to raise the rate Dominion Energy must pay to independent solar providers in the service territory, according to Utility Dive, a utility-focused media outlet.
The PSC's decision reverses a November 2019 decision that would have let Dominion and others cut rates paid to solar companies.
In its reversal, the PSC said Dominion will pay $27.51-$32.52 megawatts per hour, depending on the season and peak level of demand, and the commission is considering longer contract lengths.
The vote reversed the initial decision that would have required Dominion to pay solar providers $21.43/Mwh over 10-year contracts.
"This is the second time in the last several months the PSC has reversed its ruling," said Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, who is co-chair of the S.C. House Energy Caucus. "That raises red flags. I think we need to have a better understanding why these rulings coming down are being reversed and taking a look at what is going on."
Ott was said he was baffled by the PSC's November decision, noting the state legislature has moved forward toward making solar more attractive over the years.
At the time Ott expressed concerns that the PCS's decision would have a "chilling effect for the industry." But he reserved judgment on the rightness or wrongness of the decision until receiving clarification from the PSC.
He said he never did receive information from the body on its initial ruling.
"I don't understand if they are acknowledging that a reversal needed to take place. My question in my mind is why did you not make the ruling the first time around," Ott said. "Are they making decisions for what is in the best interest of the South Carolina as it relates to these utilities or are they making decisions of what is in the best interest of their re-election possibilities?"
Two of the PSC members are up for re-election this year and it will be up to the same South Carolina lawmakers to decide whether they keep their jobs, which pay more than $100,000 per year.
"The public needs to know if these decisions are being made for right reasons," Ott said. "I look forward to having an opportunity to talk to some of these individuals about it. I can assure the public they will be pointed questions I have for these commissioners coming up for us for re-election."
You have free articles remaining.
The PSC has said it based its initial ruling on the recommendation of the Power Advisory, a management consulting firm that specializes in electricity sector matters.
In its initial ruling, the PSC said utilities don’t need to provide long-term contracts to solar farm developers, noting solar companies have not made a good enough case for longer-term contracts.
The PSC also at the time expressed reservations about making utilities pay high rates for solar-farm-produced energy. Utilities also said the high rates would be passed onto ratepayers.
But solar farm developers and industry backers such as the Solar Energy Industries Association expressed concerns about the ripple effect the PSC's initial decision would have on the solar industry.
They argued that attractive rates and long-term contracts would help the industry expand in the state and force utilities to buy more solar energy.
Ott said that as a legislator, he is not about micromanaging the PSC. But he says those on the PSC need to be aware they are placed on the board to do what is right for the citizens of the state with "objective, fair and transparent" decisions.
"This is supposed to be an independent body from the General Assembly and an independent body from the different industries they are making the rulings on," Ott said.
Recent PSC reversals included in August when the body changed course and terminated its contract with a consulting firm -- Pegasus Global Holdings -- after the commissioners accused the firm of withholding information about the company’s history and connections to large power providers during a screening process.
Commissioners said they were blindsided by Pegasus’ earlier work for Duke Energy. And they faulted Pegasus for not making them aware of that contract and blamed the body's oversight on the tight deadlines the PSC is working under.
The T&D Region is bullish on solar.
Most recently, North Carolina-based NARENCO (National Renewable Energy Corporation) and Kansas-based Tradewind Energy announced each is building two solar farms in Orangeburg County, with the four farms totaling $262.6 million in investments.
About 10 solar farms have announced plans to develop in Orangeburg County over the past three years, making it a state leader in solar.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the PSC's reversal helps to "create a pro-business environment in South Carolina for alternative energy."
"We appreciate the Public Service Commission's reversal in helping to make solar more attractive as an alternative portfolio in South Carolina," he said.
Overall, solar farm developers have promised to invest $589 million and provide at least 460 megawatts of power in the county.
About half a dozen farms have also been announced in Calhoun County and one has been announced in Bamberg County over this same time period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.