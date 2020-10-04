Large parties may lead to fines; Orangeburg clarifies rules as students return

Singh addressed the issue of what makes a gathering, such as family get-togethers, “too large.”

“If the space you are using is confined, or people are not socially distanced and wearing a mask, it may or may not be a problem. From what is known about COVID-19, that scenario may be putting people at an unnecessary risk, especially grandma,” Singh said.

“The same applies with church or any event. Church groups have no limits technically, but most houses of worship are trying to be safe and following all guidelines because churches always care about their parishioners,” Singh said.

Butler said Wednesday’s resolution was needed, particularly with many area college students returning to campus.

“We have large gatherings … in the city, and we wanted to make sure that we are enforcing the ordinance on large gatherings. The students are back, and we don’t want the virus to spread.

“That was something that most cities are doing, big cities, especially the cities that have colleges. A lot of times students gather and don’t have masks on and things like that. So we’re trying to prevent the virus from spreading in these large gatherings with no masks and no social distancing,” the mayor said.