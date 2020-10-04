 Skip to main content
Large parties may lead to fines; Orangeburg clarifies rules as students return
City of Orangeburg

Large parties may lead to fines; Orangeburg clarifies rules as students return

Orangeburg City Council has passed a resolution which includes fines for mass gatherings, including parties at private residences, in its attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The resolution supplements Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order which prohibits mass gatherings that “could strain the public health, planning and resources of the community hosting the same,” according to City Attorney John Walsh.

“The only thing we did is we clarified that a ‘gathering’ included outside parties at private residences. We clarified what a law enforcement officer should observe before he declares a violation, or asks that it be dispersed. We included the governor’s executive order that makes the violation a misdemeanor, and we added a civil infraction,” Walsh said.

Under executive order from the governor, police can order groups to disperse if it’s in the interest of public health.

It reads in part that law enforcement may “prohibit or disperse any congregation or gathering of people, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more people, if any such law enforcement official determines, in their discretion, that any such congregation or gathering of people poses, or could pose, a threat to public health.”

The executive order also stipulates that individuals who refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer are guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined not more than $100 or imprisoned for not more than 30 days.

When asked if the city had had problems with large gatherings, Walsh said, “We’ve had problems at private residences.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler declared a state of emergency in the city on April 8 to protect the health, safety and welfare of city residents.

Under the city’s resolution approved Wednesday, if a law enforcement officer observes any people attending a large gathering who are not practicing social distancing and not wearing a mask or similar protective covering in compliance with the April 8 proclamation, that is “conclusive evidence” that the gathering poses a threat to public health and is a violation of the proclamation.

After first being warned by a law enforcement officer to disperse, the owner, landlord or tenant of the private property on which the gathering is located would be fined $100.

Any person attending the gathering who fails to disperse after no more than two minutes after first being warned by a law enforcement officer would be fined $50.

Walsh said a landlord who doesn’t live at the property where an infraction is made can also be fined, along with the tenant.

Interim City Administrator John Singh said, “We have had sporadic larger gatherings throughout different areas of the city. The ordinance is to help give some clear guidance on helping slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as clear guidance to the individuals of why (Orangeburg Department of) Public Safety (officers) may be asking them to reduce the size of the event or disperse an event.”

"The purpose is to make sure the public stays safe. It is designed to bring awareness to good practices to have safe events,” he said. Gathering sizes and limits fall under what is currently recommended by CDC and state guidelines.

“The guidance looks at total numbers of people, size of space and sets a percent of occupancy to probably around 25 to 30 percent of capacity,” Singh said.

Brian Symmes, communications director for the Office of Gov. Henry McMaster, said, “In short, events that can reasonably expect to have more than 250 people in attendance must receive approval by the Department of Commerce before proceeding. Without that approval, concert venues and other event spaces can either have 250 people in attendance or 50 percent of their posted capacity, whichever is fewer.”

Under the governor’s executive order, a gathering does not include an “individual collectively performing or assisting with military, health care, public safety or emergency response operations.”

It also does not include the “normal operations of public and private schools and higher education institutions or religious activities or services, including those conducted in churches, synagogues or other houses of worship.”

The executive order also stipulates that organizers, operators, owners or hosts of any gathering may seek clarification on anything, including if their event may be an exception, by using a form available at www.sccommerce.com, or by submitting questions or requests to the department by email at covid19sc@commerce.com or by phone at 803-734-2873.

Singh addressed the issue of what makes a gathering, such as family get-togethers, “too large.”

“If the space you are using is confined, or people are not socially distanced and wearing a mask, it may or may not be a problem. From what is known about COVID-19, that scenario may be putting people at an unnecessary risk, especially grandma,” Singh said.

“The same applies with church or any event. Church groups have no limits technically, but most houses of worship are trying to be safe and following all guidelines because churches always care about their parishioners,” Singh said.

Butler said Wednesday’s resolution was needed, particularly with many area college students returning to campus.

“We have large gatherings … in the city, and we wanted to make sure that we are enforcing the ordinance on large gatherings. The students are back, and we don’t want the virus to spread.

“That was something that most cities are doing, big cities, especially the cities that have colleges. A lot of times students gather and don’t have masks on and things like that. So we’re trying to prevent the virus from spreading in these large gatherings with no masks and no social distancing,” the mayor said.

Butler added, “We’re just piggybacking off of the governor’s executive order. I think when we keep making people aware that these are the rules, I think it may help. We’re at least going to try because we have so many students that are back, and they’re coming from all over the world.”

Singh said, “I think it is important to remember the goals of city regulations are to help people be safe. Everything being done here really follows common sense and provides reminders of some good practices to try to stop the spread of the virus and get us back to normal as fast as possible so we do not have to have these types of regulations in place."

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Mayor: Meeting time change temporary

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said a change in the time of virtual Orangeburg City Council meetings is temporary.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, council would normally meet at 7 p.m. at City Council Chambers on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

Meetings have since been held virtually at 10 a.m., with some held at noon. Council approved a motion during a Sept. 30 meeting to have the virtual meetings beginning at 9 a.m.

“This is just temporary because we’re not having people coming yet, like coming back in the afternoon. It’s just us there. We changed it to 9 because … we’ve got a good (social media) following (that is) following us during this time,” Butler said.

The mayor added, “They can address us via social media because mostly everybody has social media. They have (access) to a computer somewhere.”

Butler said a decision has not yet been made on whether the 9 a.m. time will be permanent.

“We will revisit that when everybody starts back meeting in person,” the mayor said.

