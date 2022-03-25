Large majority of RMC employees fulfilled vaccine mandate

An overwhelming majority of the Regional Medical Center’s employees are in compliance with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to hospital officials.

"We are 98% compliant," RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson said.

The RMC currently employs about 1,290 with 26 individuals not compliant, meaning they have not received both shots.

Despite the fact that the employees are non-compliant, Robinson said, "We have not terminated anyone."

"We have taken any employee not compliant off the schedule but have not officially terminated," Robinson said, noting those employees not in compliance cannot work until they get both shots.

Since the Feb. 14 deadline for employees to receive the first shot, RMC has seen a reduction in 89 total employees.

"The difference in employee counts doesn't have to do with the mandate but rather natural separation between employee and employer," Robinson said.

Robinson said she did not have data on how many employees have not received both shots but did receive a religious or medical exemption.

There were 125 employees not in compliance after the first-shot deadline Feb. 14.

"There has not been disruption in services," Robinson said of the hospital's ability to serve patients.

The vaccine mandate for U.S. health care workers was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The hospital gets paid by the federal government to take care of Medicare and Medicaid patients. Medicare and Medicaid patients make up about 72% of the hospital’s total reimbursement.

Hospital officials say if they are not in compliance with the vaccine mandate, they would lose the federal monies.

As to COVID cases, there were no RMC employees nor patients with the coronavirus as of March 18.

