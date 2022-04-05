Large, extremely dangerous tornado in Allendale area; warning issued for Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning for southern Bamberg County and south central Orangeburg County until 5 p.m.

A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Allendale at 4 p.m., moving northeast at 35 mph.

The tornado will be near Rivers Bridge State Park around 4:20 p.m. and Branchville around 4:55 p.m. Ehrhardt and Rowesville could also be impacted.

The National weather Service warns this is a particularly dangerous situation and people in the area should take cover now.

“You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.

