Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
An employee of a Gaston bus sales company reported on Jan. 3 that during the night, an unknown person or persons cut two holes in the fence and removed the catalytic converters from four buses
The total loss was estimated at $12,000.
In an unrelated incident on Jan. 11, a Cameron man reported that his black trailer was taken from his shed.
The value was estimated at $300.
