Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

An employee of a Gaston bus sales company reported on Jan. 3 that during the night, an unknown person or persons cut two holes in the fence and removed the catalytic converters from four buses

St. Matthews woman charged with stealing candy

The total loss was estimated at $12,000.

Mail taken in Elloree

In an unrelated incident on Jan. 11, a Cameron man reported that his black trailer was taken from his shed.

The value was estimated at $300.

