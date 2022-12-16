Land near Orangeburg Mall inches closer to rezoning; offices could be allowed on property

Three residential parcels of land near Orangeburg Mall may be rezoned after years of trying.

Each time a request has been made in the past, it has been voted down by the city’s Planning Commission, City Council or both.

A rezoning request for the three same parcels came before Orangeburg City Council once more last week.

This time, council gave first reading approval to rezoning the parcels from single-family residential to office-institutional

The property at 1070 St. Matthews Road is owned by Harry Ken Floyd Jr; the property at 1080 St. Matthews Road is owned by Glenda Zeigler and the property at 1090 St. Matthews Road is owned by Phyllis Pelzer.

The three properties combined make up 1.47 acres between Stuart Street and CPM Federal Credit Union, according to the Orangeburg County GIS mapping.

Voting for the rezoning were Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler, Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Councilman Richard Stroman and Councilman Dr. Kalu Kalu.

Voting against were Councilman Bernard Haire, Councilman Jerry Hannah and Councilwoman Sandra Knotts.

The rezoning request was previously approved by the city’s Planning Commission.

Prior to the vote, Randy Shuler, owner of 1080 St. Matthews Road, asked council to approve the rezoning request.

Haire, who voted against the rezoning, noted the area is residential.

“If we start with one or two here, that is going to kill that neighborhood eventually. I am opposed to killing a residential area that we have talked about in the past,” Haire said.

Second reading and a public hearing will be held on the matter at the next council meeting.

The properties have a history.

City Council in April of this year denied a request to have the properties rezoned from single-family residential to general business.

Voting against the zoning change during the April 7 meeting were Haire, Knotts and Hannah. Voting for the change were Butler, Keitt and Kalu.

Stroman abstained from the April 7 vote but, according to the city’s rules, an abstention is considered a “no” vote.

Owners also expressed a desire to have the property rezoned about three years ago, but council rejected the request at that time as well.

Council later asked that the matter receive further study.

Following the $25,000 study, it was recommended that additional buffers be added to the area to protect property owners in neighborhoods off of St. Matthews Road.

City Council approved changes to its ordinance on buffers between commercial and residential properties earlier this year.

The study also suggested an office-institutional zoning classification was most likely the direction the property in question would take in the coming years.

An O-I classification is less extensive than general business, meaning only offices could locate there.

In other matters:

Council gave unanimous first reading approval to a change in the city’s zoning ordinance to expand the definition of the city’s central business district in an effort to “provide greater flexibility and more opportunities to develop commercial and mixed uses in the city’s downtown area.”

The change to the ordinance would allow loft or overhead apartments to be built with buildings in the business district, and allow more bars and restaurants in the downtown business district and at Railroad Corner.

Hannah asked Assistant City Administrator John Singh if that is the trend and Singh acknowledged the city is “trying to be trendy.”

“We are trying to have a roof pub, or a restaurant that serves like a brewery-type setting,” Singh said. “It is really focusing on what we are looking at for our entire corridor.”

The zoning ordinance change was recommended to council by the city’s Planning Commission.

Haire questioned how the zoning change could impact churches in the downtown area.

Singh explained that the law has changed with regards to how close a bar can be to a church.

In 2014, state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, sponsored a bill that was signed into law by then-Gov. Nikki Haley that allows businesses to sell alcohol near churches and playgrounds if the decision-making bodies do not object to the license’s issuance.

Council rejected the request of Guri Sandhu to rezone about 1.37 acres of property located at 1700 Hillsboro Road to residential, multi-unit from its current residential single unit classification. The main concern raised was the project’s negative impact on traffic and property density.

Sandhu was planning to place four apartment buildings for a total of 16 apartment units on the property. The property is located near the intersection of Hillsboro Road and Little Street.

The request was rejected 6-1. Keitt noted the city has frequently talked about the need for more housing within the city.

The request had previously been denied by the city’s Planning Commission. Singh said there were over two dozen people opposed to the rezoning.

Council voted to table the annexation of two University Village at South Carolina State University properties located at 100 University Village Drive and 400 University Drive.

Council requested more time to look into the matter and its financial impact on the city.

The apartments serve as off-campus housing for S.C. State students. The properties total of 5.87 acres.

South Carolina State University Housing, LLC, which owns the property, has petitioned the city to annex the parcels. The annexation was recommended to council by the city’s Planning Commission.

SCSU Housing requested the annexation to enhance police protection at the property.

The city estimates it would have to add at least four police officers at a cost of $320,624 or five officers at a cost of $402,800.

Singh said water and sewer rates will be reduced for the property if annexed and it would also allow the city to cross the bypass with the potential to annex other areas in the future.

Haire was opposed to tabling the vote, noting the annexation of the property will help the city get more federal funding in the future.