Lameka Turner, office manager in county assessor's office, honored for initiative

“A gentle word, a kind look, a good-natured smile can work wonders and accomplish miracles.”
That quote from English writer William Hazlitt could serve as Lameka Turner’s testimony as she goes about her day in the Orangeburg County Assessor’s Office, serving individuals with everything from reading deeds to deciphering tax bills.
She worked her way up from front desk clerk to office manager by taking her duties seriously, but always with a gentle-natured kindness and warmth she showed toward the taxpayers she serves.
Turner had to learn how to perform various tasks within the assessor’s office, including reading county maps and processing a multiplicity of applications, and all with the excellent customer service she’s become known for.
It is her ability to assess and initiate things independently -- and without a harsh tone -- that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor her for initiative.
It was an honor which took the 26-year-old by surprise.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I won citizen of the month!’ I was very shocked,” Turner said.
She started working at the assessor’s office in October of 2016 and said it takes initiative to be able to perform duties effectively.
"To me, initiative is all about action, actually taking the extra step or going the extra mile. Doing something without being told what to do or how to do it. I know how it feels to be on the other side of the glass. I know when some taxpayers come in they can be a little frustrated, but you never know when you take that extra step and give that extra help to help them, how much it makes their day," Turner said.
She continued, "It does have a big impact on everything that I do daily whether I'm on the phone, or whether I'm at the front helping a taxpayer. I really try to go the extra mile, take the initiative to say, 'Hey, you're not going to get out of here until you get your problem resolved.'"
Even in her new position as office manager, Turner still helps the administrative assistant out front as part of her many duties.
“I'm processing legal residence applications. I am helping with the Department of Revenue exemption for our disabled veterans. I'm keeping stock of our office supplies, and now I'm starting to help our transfer department when it comes to transferring deeds. I send out letters to taxpayers if there's any issues with their deeds. I'm still learning the new roles for my position, but I'm proud of myself,” she said.
Turner did not see herself working in the assessor's office. She was eyeing the health care field instead.
“When I graduated high school, I actually went to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and did the patient care technician program. I got my CNA certification, phlebotomy and EKG (certification). It was hard to actually find a job in my field once I got my certifications and graduated,” she said.
Turner continued, "So I applied for the front desk clerk job here. I did get it. For me to move up from front desk clerk to administrative assistant to now office manager is like a big deal for me. I didn't have any experience in real estate. I still stay with my parents, never owned a house, never owned a piece of property. So every day is a learning experience for me."
She is the daughter of Orangeburg couple James and Lisa Turner and credits them for teaching her valuable character traits throughout her life, including initiative.
"My parents are my biggest supporters in everything that I do," Turner said, noting that they are hard workers who also go above and beyond on their jobs too.
"My mom comes home and tells us stories about her job, how she's doing extra work and making sure that the work gets done, and my dad talks about his job and doing the extra work that he does. I feel as though my parents did a great job instilling the background in me from elementary school on up. I feel as though I'm making them proud," she said.
Turner, graduate of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High class of 2013, said her line of work allows her to help people just like a career in health care would have.
"The reason I did go in the medical field was because I always wanted to help people. Then when I started working here, I was like, 'Maybe this is the work that God has for me.' This is his way of me giving back to his people because I work for the taxpayer," she said.
Turner continued, “You have to take responsibility for your actions. Customer service is a big key in any type of work that you do. The determination to actually want to do your job and do it correctly and in a way where you're happy and whoever on the other side of the glass is happy, it just feels good. You have to have some type of determination, you have to have that initiative to say, 'We're going to get it right for you by any means necessary.’”
She praised the OCCOC and its efforts to promote good character.
“The Community of Character is a great thing. Recognizing people and that they’re recognized for helps people learn Orangeburg County as a whole is a great place. We have some great people,” Turner said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD