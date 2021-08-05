Lameka Turner, office manager in county assessor's office, honored for initiative

"To me, initiative is all about action, actually taking the extra step or going the extra mile. Doing something without being told what to do or how to do it. I know how it feels to be on the other side of the glass. I know when some taxpayers come in they can be a little frustrated, but you never know when you take that extra step and give that extra help to help them, how much it makes their day," Turner said.

She continued, "It does have a big impact on everything that I do daily whether I'm on the phone, or whether I'm at the front helping a taxpayer. I really try to go the extra mile, take the initiative to say, 'Hey, you're not going to get out of here until you get your problem resolved.'"

Even in her new position as office manager, Turner still helps the administrative assistant out front as part of her many duties.

“I'm processing legal residence applications. I am helping with the Department of Revenue exemption for our disabled veterans. I'm keeping stock of our office supplies, and now I'm starting to help our transfer department when it comes to transferring deeds. I send out letters to taxpayers if there's any issues with their deeds. I'm still learning the new roles for my position, but I'm proud of myself,” she said.