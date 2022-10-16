Lakes program coming to Elloree museum; Trash to Treasures, other events planned for town

ELLOREE – Elloree resident Chip Davis will present a program on the construction and flooding of the Santee Cooper lakes at the Elloree Heritage Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The program begins at 7 p.m.

Davis will discuss why and how the project began, its effect on the communities that were flooded and how the areas surrounding the new lake have changed and progressed.

The Elloree Business Association provided a list of other upcoming events in Elloree. Events below are hosted by the EBA unless otherwise noted. They are:

Oct. 15 – 8 a.m.-un

til, Trash to Treasures – hosted by the Town of Elloree. For more information, call 803-897-2821.

Oct. 21 – 4 to 8 p.m., Family Fun Friday Night – Scavenger Hunt while shopping – Halloween/Fall Harvest.

Oct. 31 – 6 p.m., Trunk n Treat at Joe Miller Park, hosted by the Town of Elloree.

Nov. 19 – 4 to 8 p.m., Family Fun Friday Night – Cookie crawl wobble gobble while shopping and a progressive meal with local restaurants.

Nov. 20 – 3 to 7 p.m., Sip and shop – hosted by Sweet Grass/Cleveland Café.

Nov. 20 – 6 p.m., Community Thanksgiving, hosted by Elloree First Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-897-2773

Dec. 1-16 – Light up our Tow

n Christmas lights contest. Vote for your favorite business and resident decorations.

Dec. 3 – Jingle Bell Dash 5k starts at Joe Miller Park and ends in Historic Business District of Elloree. Entry fee is $30, or sponsor a race for $50 to $100. Email ElloreeBusinessAssc@gmail.com for more information.

The Chili cook off will begin at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $10. Crafters/Artisans will be in town for your shopping needs. Vendor spots are $10. Spaces are limited. The day will end with the Lighted Parade, hosted by the Town of Elloree. To register, call 803-897-2821.

Dec. 16 – Family Fun Friday Night – Christmas outdoor movie. Shopping from 4 to 6 p.m. Movie starts at 6 p.m. Meals will be available from local restaurants. Bring your chairs and blankets. Popcorn and drinks will be on site for purchase at 2733 Cleveland Street parking lot.