Lake Marion repairs continue; high school was damaged in June storm

Some areas of Lake Marion High School and Technology Center remained off limits as students returned to school Monday. The school was damaged during a storm in June.

The auxiliary gym roof has been repaired. Water damage to the floors and ceilings has also been fixed.

In addition, the extensive debris cleanup in the courtyard is complete, Orangeburg County School District Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.

“The metal roof still needs to be repaired, as well as the repair or replacement of damaged HVAC units,” Piccolino said.

"The campus will be open to students with a few areas that will be inaccessible until repairs are completed," Piccolino said. "The school has unutilized classroom spaces that will be utilized until repairs are completed."

The school suffered extensive damage when a June 15 storm roared through the Santee area with straight-line winds of more than 85 mph.

Parts of the roof were peeled off and HVAC systems were ripped away from the roof. Several trees were uprooted on the school's campus.