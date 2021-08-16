 Skip to main content
Lake Marion repairs continue; high school was damaged in June storm
Lake Marion repairs continue; high school was damaged in June storm

Lake Marion

Students returned to Lake Marion High School and Technology Center on Monday. The district continues to repair damage caused by a June storm.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Some areas of Lake Marion High School and Technology Center remained off limits as students returned to school Monday. The school was damaged during a storm in June.

The auxiliary gym roof has been repaired. Water damage to the floors and ceilings has also been fixed.

In addition, the extensive debris cleanup in the courtyard is complete, Orangeburg County School District Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.

“The metal roof still needs to be repaired, as well as the repair or replacement of damaged HVAC units,” Piccolino said.

"The campus will be open to students with a few areas that will be inaccessible until repairs are completed," Piccolino said. "The school has unutilized classroom spaces that will be utilized until repairs are completed."

The school suffered extensive damage when a June 15 storm roared through the Santee area with straight-line winds of more than 85 mph.

Parts of the roof were peeled off and HVAC systems were ripped away from the roof. Several trees were uprooted on the school's campus.

The district had to suspend summer school at the campus. It moved classes to the Bethune-Bowman campus.

Nearly 200 middle and high school students were attending summer programs on the Lake Marion campus.

This video provided by the Orangeburg County School District shows storm damage at the Lake Marion High School and Technology Center in Santee.

No students, teachers or staff members were physically harmed as a result of the storm.

The total cost of the storm's damage is still unknown as HVAC costs have not been finalized, Piccolino said. Insurance covered all damages. The school district had to pay a $1,000 deductible.

Piccolino said she is unsure when the work will be complete as HVAC repairs are ongoing.

"Additionally, the roof materials are ordered and are awaiting delivery so repairs can be made," Piccolino said.

