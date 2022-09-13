Lake Marion gator one of processor's biggest ever

The first gator of the year was a big one -- a very big one.

A spokesperson at Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel said Tuesday that the 13-1/2-foot, 625-pound alligator brought in after the first day of South Carolina gator-hunting season is the biggest so far in 2022 and one of the top 5 it has ever processed.

The season, which began Sept. 10, has already produced 30 gators being brought to Cordray's.

The big one is another alligator from Lake Marion, which is increasingly known as a place to land large gators.

Nick Gibert and crew made the catch.

Alligator season runs until Oct. 8. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

Here is an alligator-hunting checklist from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources

Alligator hunting permit, alligator harvest tag and state hunting license are required.

Non-resident hunters and all non-resident participants 16 years of age and older, must pay the additional $200 Non-resident Alligator Hunting Fee.

If hunting on private land, written permission from landowner is required.̙

Boats must have all required boating safety equipment such as functioning running lights, fire extinguisher, signaling device and life jackets.

All children under 12 are required to wear a life jacket in a boat under 16 feet. (Please note that SCDNR strongly encourages all hunters to wear a life jacket while in a boat).

Lighting equipment and spare lights are required.̙

Capture equipment: snatch hook, snare, gig, harpoon or arrow.

Restraint equipment: snare for neck and snare for snout.̙

Preferred dispatch equipment: handgun or bangstick (no other firearms are allowed to be in your possession while alligator hunting).

A knife is needed to cut into alligator’s tail to insert the alligator harvest tag.

Have plans for cooling harvested alligator.

Have processing plans.