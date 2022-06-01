Lake Marion bridge work begins in fall; old U.S. 301 span to open to pedestrians

SANTEE – The S.C. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will begin work late this fall on the old U.S. Highway 301 bridge, turning it into a spot pedestrians and bicyclists can once again enjoy.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, called the announcement good news, although he wishes the work could have been done sooner.

“For people who enjoy exercise and getting outside in the area, it will be a wonderful thing,” he said.

The bridge was built in 1946 and closed to vehicles in 1987.

It was open to foot and bicycle traffic until it was officially closed in 2017 ahead of the total eclipse. Officials worried that too many visitors would come to the bridge at once to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Inspectors determined the 1.85-mile bridge over Lake Marion had a lot of cracks in the concrete and the substructure. The bridge's beams were also deteriorated, requiring steel saddles as a temporary repair.

The current rails of the bridge also do not meet the national standards required for a pedestrian bridge.

The closure created a gap for hikers along the Palmetto Trail, which runs from the mountains to the coast.

Hutto said it also shut down a spot where residents can view 40 miles in any direction. A person standing on the bridge can see both Richland County and Berkeley County, he said.

The upcoming work is being made possible by a special $1.6 million line item in last year’s 2021-2022 state budget.

SCDOT expects to receive bids from contractors for the work in September. Once a contractor is selected, more specific construction schedules will be established.

Work on the bridge will include:

• Removal of chain link fence, dirt mounds and other items restricting access.

• Removal of vegetation and brush immediately adjacent to or on the bridge.

• Repair or replacement of damaged steel railings and painting of the railings.

• Repair of breaks in the concrete and joints to reduce tripping hazards.

• Installation of signs, markings and bollards that will provide directions and restrict access by motorized vehicles.

Work on the bridge is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Hutto said he’d ultimately like to see the path extended to Santee State Park. A visitor’s center is possible on the Clarendon County side of the bridge.

“I hope when we get it open, we’ll have a lot of people out there enjoying it,” he said.

Once the work is completed, the bridge will only be open only to pedestrians and bicyclists. No motorized vehicles will be allowed on the bridge.

