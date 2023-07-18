Pedestrians and bicyclists long enjoyed the former U.S. Highway 301 bridge over Lake Marion as a recreational spot.

Six years ago, the bridge was closed down due to concerns about its safety.

It has not been open since.

That is all going to change as the S.C. Department of Transportation is readying to officially reopen the bridge following extensive repairs to make the structure safe for use. The bridge is expected to open officially by the end of the month.

Work on the bridge began in October 2022. North Carolina-based Cekra Inc. is the general contractor.

Construction activity included cleaning along the causeway, concrete repairs on the deck surface, repairs to the expansion joints, painting and signing.

US 301 bridge MRB Six years ago after the former U.S. 301 bridge over Lake Marion at Santee was closed for pedestrian uses, it will officially return to use soo…

"As the work concludes, SCDOT will work with the local counties and Palmetto Conservation on reopening for pedestrian traffic," SCDOT Director of Public Engagement Kelly Moore said. "We will share those details as they are available and encourage community members to stay tuned to our website and social media feeds for updates."

The bridge will only be open to pedestrians and bicyclists. No motorized vehicles will be allowed on the bridge.

The work was made possible by a special $1.6 million line item in the 2021-22 state budget.

Inspectors determined the 1.85-mile bridge over Lake Marion had a lot of cracks in the concrete and the substructure. The bridge's beams were also deteriorated, requiring steel saddles as a temporary repair.

Fish sign Lake Marion Greeting motorists on the Interstate 95 bridges connecting Orangeburg and Clarendon counties across Lake Marion is an iconic billboard featuri…

The rails of the bridge also did not meet the national standards required for a pedestrian bridge.

The bridge was built in 1946 and closed to vehicles in 1987.

It was open to foot and bicycle traffic until it was officially closed in 2017 ahead of the total eclipse. Officials worried that too many visitors would come to the bridge at once to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

The closure created a gap for hikers along the Palmetto Trail, which runs from the mountains to the coast.

Outdoor enthusiasts say they ultimately would like to see the path extended to Santee State Park as well as placement of a visitor's center on the Clarendon County side of the bridge.

In addition to the pedestrian bridge, the SCDOT is planning to replace the current Interstate 95 bridges over the lake.

Lake Marion bridges The former U.S. 301 bridge at left has been repaired to allow for pedestrian uses. The Interstate 95 spans over Lake Marion, right, are in lin…

While portions of the I-95 bridges are currently in fair condition, the National Bridge Inventory analysis of future condition ratings shows that by 2025, the bridges will be in poor condition and may require load restrictions.

SCDOT says the bridge decks do not meet the current design standards for thickness based on vehicle loads. The lack of proper bridge deck thickness results in a high rate of deterioration, especially since the corridor has a high percentage of heavy trucks.

Approximately 38,900 vehicles, including freight, travel over the bridge daily, according to SCDOT.

The construction target for the bridge replacement project is the summer of 2025.

The bridge replacement is expected to cost about $332 million, which will be paid with both federal and state dollars.