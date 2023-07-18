Has the old U.S. Highway 15-301 bridge over Lake Marion been reopened to walkers and bicyclists, quietly and without fanfare or announcement?

As the half-century-old bridge aged, South Carolina highway officials expressed increasing concerns about how much weight and use the structure could safely bear.

First, heavy trucks were banned. Eventually, cars were prohibited too. But the bridge – a vital link in the Palmetto Trail – remained open to pedestrians until a few days before the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017.

Fearing that crowds of eclipse-watchers would overwhelm the bridge, officials closed the structure to everyone, including walkers and bicyclists.

It stayed that way for years.

Recently it was noticed that, although the “Do Not Enter” sign and concrete barriers are still in place, the massive chain-link fence had been removed.

“I heard they reopened it” to pedestrians and bicyclists, Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said in replying to a question. “I know there are some people who are walking on it.”

Avid bicyclist Kent Kruse asked the Santee Town Council on Wednesday, July 12, whether pedestrians and bicyclists can legally use the bridge.

He recalled that someone told him the bridge was supposed to reopen to pedestrians and bicyclists several months ago.

He watched with interest as a contractor was hired, made some repairs, and then packed up and left months ago. Yet the concrete barriers and “Do Not Enter” signs remain, he said during his appearance before Santee Town Council.

Geography and political boundaries complicate the matter. The bridge is partly in Orangeburg County and partly in Clarendon County.

None of it is within the Santee or Summerton corporate limits, but both towns’ economies are closely connected to attracting tourists and new residents.

Too, there’s the question of who actually owns the bridge at this point in time, because the owner sets the rules for its use and is responsible for liability and maintenance issues and, sooner or later, the removal of the bridge.

Wright said that discussions about the bridge have been held periodically for many years, but there have been few developments in recent years and “it’s not something we (County Council) talk about a lot.”

Wright said he is certain of two facts. First, Orangeburg County does not own the bridge, not even a portion of it. Second, Orangeburg County disclaims all liability for anything that might happen to anyone on, or underneath, the bridge.

At the council meeting, Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard did not address the question of whether it’s presently legal to walk or ride a bicycle on the bridge.

But the mayor assured Kruse that he expects pedestrians and bicyclists to get the official OK to resume using the bridge within six months.

“There is one little kerfuffle holding it up,” Hilliard said: Where can people park their cars while they are walking or bicycling on the bridge?

The mayor said negotiations are focusing on using parking spots at the southbound Interstate 95 rest area. Local residents would enter the rest area via the rear entrance off Bass Drive.

In other business, Hilliard reported on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s most recent inspection of the town’s sewer system, which sprays treated wastewater onto a nearby privately owned golf course.

The inspectors said the wells on the golf course have to be monitored on a regular basis. Hilliard called that a “new wrinkle” because the town was unaware of the wells’ existence. He said the proper arrangements have since been made.

DHEC also wants the town to repair a small tear at the retention pond. The mayor said he doesn’t want to spend $30,000 to $40,000 on a pond that the town intends to cease using in 12 to 18 months.

Also during the meeting:

The council approved a $110,000 lease agreement with First Capital Equipment Leasing Corp. for the purchase of two utility trucks and a repair truck for the town’s water and wastewater department. The company offered a lower interest rate than a rival company.

During public comments time, Frederick Goodwin expressed his opinion that Premium Peanut – not the town – should be paying the cost of upgrading the wastewater pump station that will serve the industry’s facility under construction within the town’s utility service area. He also spoke about the importance of the old U.S. 15-301 bridge to the growth of the Town of Santee.

Hilliard said he will establish a committee to plan a week-long celebration of the town’s 75th anniversary next year. He will appoint the committee members during the town council’s next regular monthly meeting, set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 192 Municipal Way.