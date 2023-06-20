One person was taken to a hospital after a bass boat collided with a channel marker on Lake Marion, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The accident occurred Monday morning near Ferguson Landing in Eutaw Springs, Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.
The Eutawville Fire Department, Orangeburg County Star Team, Canaan Dive Team, Pine Hill Dive Team, Orangeburg County EMS and SCDNR responded.
The accident is under investigation.
